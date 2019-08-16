Colin Lloyd claims Gerwyn Price can push on after fine reduced

Colin Lloyd believes Gerwyn Price can push on after his record fine imposed by the DRA was reduced by £10,000.

Colin Lloyd believes Gerwyn Price can now draw a line under last year's Grand Slam controversy after the Welshman's record fine imposed by the Darts Regulation Authority was reduced by £10,000 at a hearing earlier this month.

Price received a £21,500 fine and a suspended three-month ban for his conduct at the Grand Slam last November, which saw the Welshman defeat Gary Anderson in a dramatic showdown to lift his first major PDC title.

Nevertheless, Price's maiden televised triumph was marred by a series of flash points in the final and 'The Iceman' was found to be 'in breach' of DRA rules at a hearing in January.

In a Darts Show podcast exclusive in April, Price revealed that he was contesting the record fine and he insisted he was willing to take the case to the 'high court' if necessary.

However, in a statement issued earlier this month, the DRA confirmed that the 34-year-old has had his total of fines reduced by £10,000 relating to two sanctions, but has been ordered to pay a total of £2,325.24 towards the costs of the appeal process.

Price was initially fined £8,000 for 'bringing the game into disrepute and gamesmanship' in his quarter-final win over Simon Whitlock and a further £12,000 for the same rule breaches in the final against Anderson.

Both fines have subsequently been halved, although his £1,500 fine for 'inappropriate posts on social media' has been upheld.

Speaking on the Darts Show podcast, former world No 1 Lloyd believes that this latest ruling could provide Price with the opportunity to 'push on' and focus ahead of a defining second-half of the darting season.

"Did he really over-cook it? It was handbags. I thought the fine was a little bit heavy and I'm glad to see that the DRA have halved it," Lloyd said.

"Someone reported him for his actions and the DRA have to be seen to be doing something. That's why you have got a Darts Regulation Authority. It's as simple as that.

"For me now, Gerwyn is a great player. He has proved himself, he's won open events, he's won a major, he can push on even more now.

"He's put his foot down and said no this is wrong, he's had his words listened to, they've halved the fine, there's been no ban so for me if I was him I'd say I've got my point of view across, now I'd just like to focus on my darts and draw a line under it."

The contest between Price and Anderson was arguably the most controversial in PDC history and although Lloyd concedes that we don't want games overshadowed by antics, he acknowledges that such rivalries are crucial in making the sport so popular.

"Fans don't just want to see dart players throw and then walk back. It gets boring," Lloyd said. "People want a bit of excitement, a bit of spice, something to talk about after the final.

"There were some great darts in that final and then all of a sudden there were other bits as well added into it, that keeps people coming along thinking this may happen, that may happen.

"We don't want to ruin the game with silly little things that go on, but I would say Gary has forgotten about it now and moved on and I'd like to think Gerwyn will say right that's it done, move on and both be there at the World Grand Prix ready to push for another major."

Price has enjoyed a meteoric rise since turning professional in 2014, securing his first televised major whilst also featuring in back-to-back Premier League campaigns and Lloyd is full of praise for the Welshman's attitude.

"I totally agreed with him when he turned around and said I'm not here to make friends, I'm here to earn money to support my family. He's just speaking truthfully.

"He's got his friends and his family and if he doesn't want to be pally pally with anybody that's entirely up to him.

"Phil [Taylor] used to keep himself to himself. You wouldn't see Phil milling around in the bar having a few drinks with anyone. Phil just kept himself to himself and that's probably what made him the winning machine that he was."

Despite this, since his Grand Slam triumph, Price has become the pantomime villain with the darting crowds, particularly during this year's Premier League.

"These people that every time he stands up on the oche start booing, what are you achieving?" Lloyd on the boo boys...

He dealt incredibly well with the hostile reception he received throughout the 2019 roadshow, but Lloyd has urged the fans to move on and show the Welshman respect.

"We're only a couple of months away from it being a year ago. Just let it go now," added the two-time PDC major winner.

"You've done your little bit. These people that every time he stands up on the oche start booing, what are you achieving?

"You can support your countryman that's fair enough, but if your countryman is good enough he'll beat him without you jeering, hissing and booing every time the opponent goes to throw.

"Believe in the talent of the person you're supporting. Just give them the best support on the oche and when the other guy is throwing let him have his throw."

