Damon Heta eyes place on PDC Pro Tour after success in Brisbane

Damon Heta celebrating his victory at the 2019 Brisbane Darts Masters

Damon Heta is eyeing a place on the PDC Pro Tour in the near future after claiming his first televised title in Brisbane last weekend.

Heta was a huge outsider prior to the tournament, but he came through a star-studded field to become the first Australian to lift a World Series title on home soil.

'The Heat' celebrated his 32nd birthday in sensational style on Saturday, following up Friday's first-round win over James Wade by defeating Gary Anderson, Simon Whitlock and Rob Cross to scoop the £20,000 top prize.

Listen or subscribe to the Darts Show podcast

Just a week earlier, Heta claimed the inaugural BDO Australian Open title with victory over Scott Mitchell in the final, although he usurped that particular victory in the space of seven days.

The Dart Players Australia No 1 is now eyeing a potential move over to the UK to attempt to win a Tour Card at Q-School with the aim of competing on the PDC ProTour, as he bids to follow in the footsteps of his compatriots Whitlock, Kyle Anderson and Corey Cadby.

"Hopefully I'll be able to come over to the UK soon and when I do people better watch out," said Heta, who has also won three DPA titles in 2019.

Heta defeated Cross 8-7 in a thrilling final in Brisbane. (Credit PDC/DartsPlace)

"I know what I can do and how good I can be and in Brisbane I showed the world.

"I had to pinch myself just to make sure it was really happening. To do that in front of an Australian crowd was just unexplainable, it was amazing.

"I just grew throughout the whole tournament. I have worked hard for that moment and it's paid off in the end and I am just super stoked."

World Series Order of Merit Player Points Peter Wright 18 Rob Cross 14 Damon Heta 12 Nathan Aspinall 12 Daryl Gurney 11 Michael Smith 8 Gabriel Clemens 8 Michael van Gerwen 7 Gary Anderson 7 James Wade 6 Gerwyn Price 5 Mensur Suljovic 5 Simon Whitlock 5 Raymond van Barneveld 4 Kyle Anderson 3 Martin Schindler 3 Nico Kurz 3

Heta currently occupies third spot in the World Series Order of Merit and is virtually guaranteed to make his second consecutive appearance in the World Series Finals, which takes place in Amsterdam later this year.

Nevertheless, his immediate focus will be this week's Melbourne Darts Masters, as he returns to the big stage in the second of three events Down Under at the Melbourne Arena on August 16-17.

Join us for coverage of the World Grand Prix from Dublin. The unique Double in, Double out format will be held from October 6-12 at the Citywest Hotel, live on Sky Sports Action.