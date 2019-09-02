Paul Lim among the four Asian Tour qualifiers for PDC World Championship

Paul Lim is just the third man to compete in 12 World Championships in both the PDC and BDO

Paul Lim is one of four players from the PDC Asian Tour to have sealed qualification for this year's PDC World Championship, following the conclusion of the 2019 season.

Six double-header weekends have been played across Asia throughout 2019, with the top four players on the PDC Asian Tour Order of Merit assured of a spot at Alexandra Palace.

Lourence Ilagan topped the rankings for the second successive year after winning three events in 2019 and the Philippines ace finished in top spot ahead of Japan's Seigo Asada, who completed a Singapore double in Event 11 and Event 12.

However, the big story will see Lim make his 12th PDC World Championship appearance later this year after finishing third on the Order of Merit.

Seigo Asada almost dumped out James Wade in the opening round of last year's tournament

The 65-year-old, who landed the first ever World Championship nine-darter in 1990, scooped two titles on the Asian Tour this year whilst also losing out in two further finals.

Lim, who made his World Championship bow in the BDO system back in 1982, will be making a remarkable 24th World Championship appearance in December.

'The Singapore Slinger' will be joined at the Ally Pally by Philippines' World Cup star Noel Malicdem, who defeated Jeffrey de Graaf in the opening round of last year's event, before losing out to Kyle Anderson in the second round.

The quartet join Dafabet North American Championship winner Danny Baggish in securing World Championship spots so far in 2019, with a host of further qualifying events to be held throughout the world across the next three months.

It's not long to wait until darts is back on Sky Sports, the World Grand Prix gets underway on Sunday, October 6 at Dublin's Citywest Arena and seven days of coverage continues until the final on Saturday, October 12.