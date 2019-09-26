Peter Manley urges PDC players to make use of mental health initiatives

Peter Manley was left disappointed after just eight PDC players turned up to a recent mental health seminar

Peter Manley has urged players to start buying into the PDPA's education initiatives following a disappointing turnout for a recent mental health seminar.

Manley - chairman of the Professional Darts Players Association, has revealed his frustration at a lack of 'appreciation' from players in an exclusive with the Darts Show podcast.

The PDPA is set up to look after the interests of professional players through its annually-elected Board, which is headed by Manley and chief executive Alan Warriner-Little.

PDPA membership is available to all 128 PDC Tour Card Holders, whilst those who fail to win a Tour Card earn Associate Member status.

The PDPA have introduced a number of education initiatives over recent years, with the mental health of players treated as a priority.

"As Chairman of the PDPA we look after so many different aspects," Manley told the Darts Show podcast.

James Wade has been a patron for Bipolar UK since 2015

"One being the well-being [of players] and everything has grown to an extent which is out of the depth of the majority of the professionals that play now.

"They do not understand - and we need to educate them a little bit more in the mental health [initiatives} that are out there for them."

It's a stance wholeheartedly endorsed by the PDC who told Sky Sports: "The PDC fully supports the work done by the PDPA, particularly in respect of player welfare, and would encourage all players to take advantage of the opportunities available."

Nine-time major winner James Wade has maintained his spot in the darting elite despite suffering with mental health problems throughout the last decade.

'The Machine' was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder in 2011 and Wade has been a proud patron for Bipolar UK since 2015.

Luke Humphries bravely revealed his mental health problems earlier this year

World Championship quarter-finalist Luke Humphries was the latest star to open up about his mental health struggles earlier this year, admitting that he had considered giving up the sport completely due to his panic and anxiety disorder.

'Cool Hand' revealed his mental health battle following a 6-5 defeat to Wade in the German Darts Open earlier this year, where he suffered a panic attack when leading 5-2, although he has since returned to action and has won a ninth Development Tour title.

The stigma surrounding mental health in sport is gradually eroding and leading male figures across the sporting sphere are starting to express their feelings in a more open way.

Manley indicated that dart players have the opportunity to do the same as the services offered to Premier League footballers are now available to PDC Tour Card holders.

However, he expressed his disappointment at the poor attendance for a recent seminar held by former Arsenal and England captain Tony Adams MBE and urged the players to take advantage of such opportunities.

Tony Adams MBE has spoken candidly about his battle with mental health

"We offer those sort of services and we get no appreciation back from the actual player - with only eight turning up at a recent seminar where we had Tony Adams MBE speaking," said the 57-year-old.

"The thing with darts which is different to the Football Association - they've had players who have gone problems and come out the other side, with dart players they haven't gone through the problems and come out the other side.

"Last year we had Dave Ladley and he spoke about depression and anxiety and it was brilliant. Everyone listened to him and it was a really disappointing turn-out this year from all members of the PDPA.

"They should hang their heads in shame because it's there for them and they have got to realise that no one knows who is ever going to be the next person to fall foul.

"We hope they never use the services that we offer but they really should know what is out there for them."

You can hear the full interview with Peter Manley on the next episode of the Darts Show podcast. It's not long to wait until darts is back on Sky Sports, as coverage of the World Grand Prix gets underway on Sunday, October 6 at Dublin's Citywest Arena.