Michael van Gerwen edges Mervyn King as Glen Durrant marches on in Grand Prix

1:06 Look back at all the action from day five of the World Grand Prix Look back at all the action from day five of the World Grand Prix

Michael van Gerwen is through to the last four of the World Grand Prix, but he was made to work for his win by a spirited Mervyn King performance.

The Dutch darting superstar was forced to sweat by the unbreakable Englishman, who was eventually outgunned as the reigning champion showed his class.

MvG will face Chris Dobey in the penultimate stage, who ousted Ian White in an entertaining tie, and Hollywood is clearly brimming with confidence, thriving in the double-in format.

Meanwhile, Dave Chisnall and Glen Durrant will face off on the bottom half of the draw, as they overcame Nathan Aspinall and Jermaine Wattimena respectively.

World Grand Prix: Thursday's quarter-final results Ian White 2-3 Chris Dobey Dave Chisnall 3-1 Nathan Aspinall Michael van Gerwen 3-1 Mervyn King Glen Durrant 3-2 Jermaine Wattimena

Live World Grand Prix Darts Live on

MvG topples resolute King

You simply can't allow Michael van Gerwen to build any momentum, and Mervyn King gave an exhibition in forcing the world champion out of his comfort zone.

After the first set, you could be forgiven for thinking the contest was done and dusted. King had three arrows to take the opening salvo, but missed all three shots. He was punished dearly, as MvG seized the set.

Mighty Mike duly fired in a 170 finish in the following leg.

For most opponents, that's utterly demoralising. As for King? Business as usual. Moments later, he exited the stage, chuckling to himself after taking out a 'big fish' of his own to make it one set apiece.

0:44 Michael van Gerwen and Mervyn King both hit 'the big fish' Michael van Gerwen and Mervyn King both hit 'the big fish'

MvG took the third, but once again, King wasn't to be deterred. The world No 1 knew he was in a real battle, with the veteran proving difficult to shake off.

King bounced back from losing the third set in emphatic fashion, taking out a 132 finish with bulls-eye, T14, D20.

Ultimately, class told, as the Dutchman dug deep to get over the line. His body language screamed relief, and that was testament to the challenge laid before him.

2:32 Michael van Gerwen says you can never write him off Michael van Gerwen says you can never write him off

Duzza digs deep

Glen Durrant has backed up his matchplay semi-final appearance by repeating the trick in Dublin.

Fresh from their giant-killing exploits on Wednesday night, Wattimena and Durrant faced off on the Citywest oche, with a semi-final date with Dave Chisnall on the line.

Wattimena started the brighter, bringing the form from his victory over Peter Wright to the quarter-final. He eased to the first set without dropping a leg, with Duzza struggling to settle.

Durrant is living the dream in Dublin

The Englishman found his feet, however, and replied in kind. The three-time Lakeside champ soon took the lead himself, breaking throw in the deciding leg of the third set.

While it looked like the World Matchplay semi-finalist would kick on, Wattimena wasn't going to give up without a fight, and he took the match to a deciding set finishes of 107 and 104.

Nonetheless, as is becoming frequent on the PDC circuit, Durrant found the answers when needed. A break of throw in the third leg saw edged him ahead, and he didn't look back.

Five-star Dobey downs Diamond

Five three-figure out-shots saw Chris Dobey stage a comeback victory over Ian White, as he qualified for his first major semi-final in the process.

1:28 Dobey's five ton-plus finishes swung the tie Dobey's five ton-plus finishes swung the tie

Hollywood started at 100 miles per hour, snatching the first set with a 132 finish, blowing away the Diamond.

However, his form dipped in the second stanza, as his double-in stats plummeted. White grew into the game, and deservedly fought back before taking a 2-1 lead.

Chasing a first semi-final berth of his own at a televised major, White was brimming with confidence, and it would take something special from Dobey to deny the Diamond. But the 29-year-old produced the goods when needed, and the ton-plus checkouts came flooding through.

Finishes of 120 and 100 brought it to 2-2, and his momentum carried him through the deciding set. A 156 checkout dented any hopes of a White fightback, and he sealed a landmark victory with a 100 finish.

Van Gerwen awaits, but as Dobey admitted after his win, "I've no reason why I shouldn't feel confident."

On this form, you wouldn't write him off.

1:41 Hollywood was delighted to get over the line Hollywood was delighted to get over the line

Chizzy outmanoeuvres 'The Asp'

Dave Chisnall was hugely impressive in seeing off Nathan Aspinall in an enthralling contest.

Chizzy started like a steam train, storming into a two-leg lead with a three-figure average. However, Aspinall stalled his opponent's momentum, worked his way back into the leg, and found himself facing a 41 checkout to take a one-set lead. But his two efforts at D16 failed to find their desired target, and Chizzy was let out of jail to finish the job and take the lead.

It proved a hammer blow, as Chisnall kicked on. A 12-darter at 1-1 in the second set saw the former Premier League star break throw, and within moments he boasted a commanding 2-0 lead.

Chizzy maintained his hot streak

Chizzy kept his foot on his opponent's throat in the third, and found himself throwing for the match at 2-2. 55 stood in his way of victory, but neither of his attempts at double found their bed. Aspinall steadied himself to take the set, as it moved to 2-1.

While some players would wilt after missing two shots for the match, Chizzy showed real resolve, taking a 2-0 lead in the fourth and ultimately muscling his way past Aspinall, as he set up a semi-final showdown with Duzza.

World Grand Prix: Friday's semi-finals Glen Durrant vs Dave Chisnall Michael van Gerwen vs Chris Dobey

Coverage of the World Grand Prix continues on Friday with the semi-finals live on Sky Sports Action from 7pm and stick with us through to Saturday's final from the Citywest Hotel