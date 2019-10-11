Michael van Gerwen and Dave Chisnall through to Grand Prix final

0:53 Look back at all the action from day six of the World Grand Prix from Dublin Look back at all the action from day six of the World Grand Prix from Dublin

Michael van Gerwen will face Dave Chisnall in the final of the World Grand Prix, after both players secured dominant semi-final victories on Friday night in Dublin.

The reigning champion was too strong for Chris Dobey, as he picked the Englishman apart in some style, and it looked like he had another gear in reserve.

Earlier in the evening, Chisnall ended Glen Durrant's debut run, as Chizzy qualified for his first major final since 2016.

World Grand Prix: Friday's semi-final results Glen Durrant 1-4 Dave Chisnall Michael van Gerwen 4-0 Chris Dobey

27th time's the charm? Michael van Gerwen is unbeaten in his last 26 games against Dave Chisnall

Imperious MvG into another decider

The world No 1 remains on course to successfully defend the Grand Prix title for the first time, and claim his fifth crown overall in the process.

'Mighty Mike' stormed into a 1-0 lead with minimal fuss, before Dobey mustered a response. The 2019 Premier League contender established a 2-0 lead in the second set, as he looked to level affairs.

However, MvG wasn't going to give him a sniff. The rampant Dutchman reeled his opponent right in, and broke his spirit by taking the set 3-2, thanks to a 156 checkout in the final leg.

'Mighty Mike' stormed into a 1-0 lead with minimal fuss

From there, it was a mere formality. MvG was operating at a higher level, and always looked in control, breaking throw in the third set decider.

The final set was a romp, as the Dutchman sealed his final berth in style, finishing with an average of 91.41.

On this form, it's difficult to make a case for any scenario that doesn't culminate in another title for MvG on Saturday night.

Chizzy surges into final as Duzza's run ends

Dave Chisnall is into his fifth PDC major final, after a dominant 4-1 win over Glen Durrant in Citywest.

The 2013 Grand Prix runner-up was full value for his victory, pulling away on each occasion that the former BDO kingpin came roaring back into contention.

It was Chizzy who burst into an early lead, hitting a 90 average to take the first set, 3-0. After Duzza missed two darts for a break of throw in the very first leg of the match, Chisnall pounced, and subsequently powered to the first set.

Durrant badly needed to settle, and just like he did against Krzysztof Ratajski and Jermaine Wattimena earlier this week, he shook off early cobwebs to storm back into the contest. Holding throw in the first leg of the second set, he then broke Chizzy with a stunning 154 checkout, before sealing the third in style.

The three-time Lakeside champ continued his hot-streak, taking a break for a 1-0 lead. As Duzza surged ahead, Chizzy needed something to break his opponent's momentum - and a 170 finish did just the trick.

In truth, the big fish was the major turning point in the match. The former Premier League star propelled himself back into the lead, and took the third in a deciding leg.

From there, he didn't look back. A 140 checkout helped Chizzy to the fourth set. Despite a late fightback in the fifth from Duzza, it was not enough.

Chisnall is now just one step away from his first ever PDC major title, as a familiar foe lies in his way. MvG toppled the Englishman in the finals of the Masters and Players Championship Finals in 2016 - Chizzy will be hoping it's a case of third time lucky.

Coverage of the World Grand Prix concludes on Saturday with the final live on Sky Sports Action and Sky Sports Main Event from 8pm.