World Series of Darts Finals: James Wade set for title defence; Raymond van Barneveld to bid farewell

James Wade will be aiming to retain his World Series of Darts Finals title

James Wade is set to open his title defence later this week as the World Series of Darts Finals heads to Amsterdam.

Wayne Jones and Jonny Clayton will play off for the right to meet reigning champion Wade, who took the title 12 months ago in Austria by edging out Michael Smith in the final.

The season-ending tournament sees 24 players competing for a £70,000 top prize across three days, as the PDC stages a televised event in Amsterdam for the first time.

The leading eight players from the year's World Series Order of Merit, following five international events, qualified by right and are seeded through to the second round on Saturday night.

The remaining 16 players compete in Friday's first round - which is set to be headlined by the clash between Michael Smith and Gerwyn Price, in a repeat of Sunday's European Championship semi-final, before the winner progresses to play World champion Michael van Gerwen.

US Masters champion Nathan Aspinall - a World Series winner in Las Vegas in July - will play Poland's Krzysztof Ratajski in another tasty first-round tie, with the winner to face Daryl Gurney.

Raymond van Barneveld begins his final televised event in the Netherlands

German Masters finalist Gabriel Clemens will come up against Dutchman Jermaine Wattimena, with five-time World champion Raymond van Barneveld awaiting the winner as the veteran begins his final televised event in the Netherlands ahead of retirement.

World Grand Prix finalist Dave Chisnall drew Simon Whitlock, while Mensur Suljovic will play Kyle Anderson, Ian White plays Ricky Evans and an all-Dutch tie sees Danny Noppert play Jeffrey de Zwaan.

Melbourne Masters champion Damon Heta, the fifth seed, could meet former schoolmate Kyle Anderson in round two, while German Darts Masters winner Peter Wright plays Evans or White in the last 16.

Michael van Gerwen will be hoping to win the tournament on home soil

Following Saturday's second round, the tournament concludes across two sessions on Sunday, with the afternoon's quarter-finals following in the decisive evening session by the semi-finals and final.

World Series of Darts Finals

Draw Bracket

(1) Michael van Gerwen v Smith/Price

(8) James Wade v Jones/Clayton

(5) Damon Heta v K Anderson/Suljovic

(4) Daryl Gurney v Ratajski/Aspinall

(2) Peter Wright v Evans/White

(7) Gary Anderson v Noppert/De Zwaan

(6) Raymond van Barneveld v Wattimena/Clemens

(3) Rob Cross v Chisnall/Whitlock

First Round Draw

Michael Smith v Gerwyn Price

Wayne Jones v Jonny Clayton

Kyle Anderson v Mensur Suljovic

Krzysztof Ratajski v Nathan Aspinall

Ricky Evans v Ian White

Danny Noppert v Jeffrey de Zwaan

Jermaine Wattimena v Gabriel Clemens

Dave Chisnall v Simon Whitlock

Schedule of Play

Friday, November 1 (1945 local time, 1845 GMT)

First Round x8

Wayne Jones v Jonny Clayton

Ricky Evans v Ian White

Kyle Anderson v Mensur Suljovic

Krzysztof Ratajski v Nathan Aspinall

Michael Smith v Gerwyn Price

Dave Chisnall v Simon Whitlock

Danny Noppert v Jeffrey de Zwaan

Jermaine Wattimena v Gabriel Clemens

Saturday, November 2 (2000 local time, 1900 GMT)

Second Round x8

James Wade v Jones/Clayton

Damon Heta v K Anderson/Suljovic

Daryl Gurney v Ratajski/Aspinall

Michael van Gerwen v Smith/Price

Peter Wright v Evans/White

Gary Anderson v Noppert/De Zwaan

Raymond van Barneveld v Wattimena/Clemens

Rob Cross v Chisnall/Whitlock

Sunday, November 3

Afternoon Session (1345 local time, 1245 GMT)

Quarter-Finals

Evening Session (2000 local time, 1900 GMT)

Semi-Finals & Final

