Grand Slam of Darts line-up confirmed as Adrian Lewis and Robert Thornton qualify

Adrian Lewis is heading to the Grand Slam for the first time in three years

Robert Thornton, Adrian Lewis and Jamie Hughes were among the last eight players to seal their place in the 2019 Grand Slam of Darts in Monday's qualifiers.

Two-time world champion Lewis beat Madars Razma and Terry Temple, before averaging 100 as he overcame Steve West 5-3 in their decider.

Former Premier League star Thornton, a runner-up in Wolverhampton in 2013, will make his first appearance in the tournament since 2016. The Scot averaged 106 to defeat Max Hopp in his opening game, before then defeating Spain's Cristo Reyes and Dutchman Jermaine Wattimena to secure his spot at next week's event.

Former Grand Prix and UK Open winner Robert Thornton saw off Jermaine Wattimena to seal his spot

Brendan Dolan will also play in his first Grand Slam of Darts since 2016 as he continued his return to form by following up two Players Championship wins this year by qualifying. The Northern Irish ace saw off Dirk van Duijvenbode, Devon Petersen and Joe Cullen before averaging a huge 112 in a 5-1 win over Arron Monk in their decider.

Gabriel Clemens, Jamie Hughes, Darren Webster, Ross Smith and Ryan Harrington (son of former World Matchplay champion Rod) complete the line-up.

The draw will be made at lunchtime on Tuesday, with 32 players being drawn into eight groups of four for the round-robin phase.

2019 Grand Slam of Darts field PDC qualifiers PDC qualifiers PDC Tour Card qualifiers BDO qualifiers Michael van Gerwen Michael Smith Gabriel Clemens Glen Durrant Gerwyn Price Dave Chisnall Ryan Harrington Mikuru Suzuki Rob Cross Martin Schindler Robert Thornton Jim Williams Dimitri Van den Bergh James Wade Brendan Dolan Wesley Harms Nathan Aspinall Danny Noppert Jamie Hughes Lisa Ashton Daryl Gurney Steve Lennon Darren Webster Richard Veenstra Gary Anderson William O'Connor Ross Smith Dave Parletti Peter Wright Ian White Adrian Lewis Wayne Warren

2019 Grand Slam of Darts - PDC Tour Card Holder's Qualifier results

Final Matches

Gabriel Clemens 5-3 Ricky Evans

Ryan Harrington 5-4 James Wilson

Robert Thornton 5-3 Jermaine Wattimena

Brendan Dolan 5-1 Arron Monk

Jamie Hughes 5-3 Darius Labanauskas

Darren Webster 5-4 Matt Clark

Ross Smith 5-0 Niels Zonneveld

Adrian Lewis 5-3 Steve West

The action is back on your Sky Sports screens next month with the Grand Slam of Darts, nine days of coverage from the Aldersley Leisure Village gets underway on Saturday, November 9.