Gary Anderson targeting maiden Grand Slam of Darts title in Wolverhampton

Gary Anderson will be targeting a maiden Grand Slam of Darts title in Wolverhampton

Gary Anderson says he will do everything he can to lift a maiden Grand Slam of Darts title before he retires from the game.

Anderson has competed in every staging of the tournament since its inception in 2007 and 'The Flying Scotsman' will return to Wolverhampton's Aldersley Leisure Village from November 9-17 - live on Sky Sports.

The Scot is hoping 2019 will be the year he lifts the Eric Bristow Trophy, having finished as runner-up twice in his career.

"I'm desperate to win the Grand Slam before the end of my career," Anderson told the official PDC website.

"It's my favourite tournament and it's the first one I played in the PDC, when I was still with the BDO."

Will Anderson be lifting the Eric Bristow Trophy this year?

Having lost the 2011 final to an inspired Phil Taylor and the 2018 final to Gerwyn Price, Anderson will return for another title tilt in November.

"It's been my favourite since day one and I've been there every single year so I've got to stick at it," said the 48-year-old.

"I like the fact that you can play your first game, get beat and still qualify; you've got another two games to put it right.

"I'll be giving it a heck of a push to win that either this year or if not then definitely next year."

