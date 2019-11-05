The Darts Show podcast with Gerwyn Price

It's been a bumper few weeks and it has coincided with an extended three-week hiatus for the podcast team, but Colin Lloyd, Michael Bridge and Paul Prenderville have a plethora of guests to preview the Grand Slam of Darts.

We catch up with defending Grand Slam champion Gerwyn Price, Danny Willett reveals his darts nickname and the newest recruit to the Sky Sports team, Laura Turner, brings us up to speed with the BDO's eight names contending in Wolverhampton.

The team reflect on three big tournaments that yielded two more Michael van Gerwen victories and make their predictions ahead of the Grand Slam - all nine days are live on Sky Sports, starting with a bumper double session this Saturday.

Gerwyn Price - An honest Iceman opens up on his year as a major champion, his emergence as a contender and taking on the crowd, as well as his opponents.

Laura Turner - Having qualified for the BDO women's World Championship, Laura has sets her sights on Alexandra Palace and joins the Sky Sports team in Wolverhampton. We get the lowdown on the season so far and what to expect from Lisa Ashton, Mikuru Suzuki and the six other names representing the BDO.

It's Not Darts But..... - A break from the usual vote sees us draw up a list of classic movies, and if all you have was one film to watch for the rest of your life what would it be.

Colin Lloyd - Jaws dissects a busy run of TV tournaments which included two more victories for Michael van Gerwen and saw Rob Cross in the winners circle.

Why I #LoveTheDarts - 2016 US Masters winner Danny Willett is on the show, to tell us why he enjoys a night at the arrows, what his walk-on music would be and his darts nickname.

Nine days of coverage from the Grand Slam of Darts gets underway with a bumper double session on Saturday November 9 at 1pm and 8pm on Sky Sports Action and continues through to the final on Sunday November 17.