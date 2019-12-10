PDC World Championship: £100,000 on offer for two nine-dart finishes

Adrian Lewis is congratulated by Raymond van Barneveld for hitting a nine-darter during the pair's third-round meeting in 2015

There is an added incentive for players to record perfect legs in the upcoming PDC World Championship, with the news that any player who hits two nine-dart finishes during the tournament will receive £100,000.

Remarkably, there have been 47 such flawless finishes on the PDC circuit in 2019, most recently Michael van Gerwen's effort against Adrian Lewis at the Players Championship Finals.

However, such frequency hasn't been reflected at the Ally Pally in recent years, with the last nine-darter coming in the 2016 semi-final, when Gary Anderson struck gold against Jelle Klaasen.

It's now four years since the World Championship has seen a nine-darter

While seven players have previously hit nine-darters at the Ally Pally, nobody has recorded two at the same World Championship.

£100,000 prize is on offer should any player achieve that feat over the next three weeks.

"The standard of top-level darts has continued to soar this year and that's been evident in the record number of nine-darters across the circuit," said PDC Chairman Barry Hearn.

"The World Championship is the perfect stage for bringing the best out of players, and this £100,000 bonus for two nine-darters is another huge incentive for a player to make history at Ally Pally."

Phil Taylor is the only player who has previously achieved two impeccable legs in one televised event, with both coming in the 2010 Premier League final.

Three-time champ Michael van Gerwen came closest to achieving two at the same World Championship - remarkably in consecutive legs against James Wade in 2013. However, he missed D12 to achieve an unprecedented feat.

Nine darters at the PDC World Championship Player Year Round Opponent Raymond van Barneveld 2009 Quarter-final Jelle Klaasen Raymond van Barneveld 2010 Second round Brendan Dolan Adrian Lewis 2011 Final Gary Anderson Dean Winstanley 2013 Second round Vincent van der Voort Michael van Gerwen 2013 Semi-final James Wade Terry Jenkins 2014 First round Per Laursen Kyle Anderson 2014 First round Ian White Adrian Lewis 2015 Third round Raymond van Barneveld Gary Anderson 2016 Semi-final Jelle Klaasen

The move was discussed on the latest episode of The Darts Show Podcast, with former world No 1 Colin Lloyd questioning why a prize isn't on offer for one nine-darter:

Should two or more players break new ground by achieving two nine-dart finishes, the bonus would be shared on a pro rata basis.

All the action from Ally Pally gets underway on Friday with the first of 16 days of coverage live on Sky Sports Darts & Main Event from 7pm.

