PDC Darts: The Darts Show podcast World Championship preview

Raymond van Barneveld, Dave Chisnall and Devon Petersen join the Darts Show podcast to preview the World Darts Championship and Laura Turner drops in too.

Michael Bridge, Colin Lloyd and Paul Prenderville don their Christmas jumpers and get festive to look ahead to the biggest Christmas party of the year, the William Hill World Darts Championship.

And there is lots for the team to get stuck into alongside all the talking points heading into 16 days of tungsten action at Alexandra Palace.

🎙 🆕 IN THE CAN 🆕 🎙



Job done in the studio. A huge thank you to @LauraTurner180 for a late cameo, brilliant guests @ChizzyChisnall @devon_petersen and @Raybar180 on that memorable 2007 final against Phil Taylor



Links coming this afternoon pic.twitter.com/R0X5NZtGS3 — Sky Sports Darts (@SkySportsDarts) December 10, 2019

Dave Chisnall - still chasing his maiden major 'Chizzy' reflects on the season so far, what it would mean to lift the Sid Waddell trophy and preparations for the sport's ultimate prize.

Devon Petersen - the African Warrior calls in to talk tungsten and the ever-expanding world of darts with nations from across the globe descending on Alexandra Palace. Dancing Devon reveals plans for a memorable walk-on on day one and discusses his own chances of success.

Raymond van Barneveld - as he prepares for his final tournament as a professional, Raymond van Barneveld looks back on his most famous triumph, the 2007 victory over Phil Taylor.

Laura Turner - fresh from the Sportswomen special, the newest recruit to the Sky Sports commentary team gives us the lowdown on what to expect from Mikuru Suzuki and Fallon Sherrock and what a win would mean for women's darts.

'It's not darts but...' - Bridgey keeps it festive and turns to the silver screen for his contribution to our category and asks 'What's your favourite Christmas movie?'

Colin Lloyd - Jaws has his say on the PDC prize of £100,000 for two nine-darters, considers what may be in store for Barney over the coming weeks and, of course, answers your Twitter questions.

Prediction Time - time for the team to cast their verdicts on the biggest tournament of the year, the gang reveal their picks on who will emerge triumphant from almost three weeks of darting action in north London.

The action is back with the World Championship from Alexandra Palace. It all gets underway on Friday, December 13 on Sky Sports Darts. Check out daily news on skysports.com/darts, our app for mobile devices and our Twitter account @skysportsdarts.