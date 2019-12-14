PDC Darts: Raymond van Barneveld beaten in first round of World Darts Championship

Five-time world champ Raymond van Barneveld's career ends in defeat to Darin Young

Raymond van Barneveld’s hopes of a fairy-tale end to his professional darts career are over after he was beaten 3-1 by Darin Young in the first round of the World Darts Championship.

Almost 30 years ago, a 25-year-old Barney began his Worlds adventure, losing 3-0 to Australia's Keith Sullivan at the legendary Lakeside Country Club.

And almost three decades and five world titles on it was the same first round hurdle that brought the curtain down on an illustrious career for Barney as Young failed to read the script and left the Ally Pally crowd in stunned silence with no dream finale to the great Dutchman's career.

An emotional Barney spoke to Sky Sports' Rod Studd afterwards and, with the feelings still raw, was almost lost for words on how the evening played out, insisting that he would not forgive himself for his final year playing out so disappointingly.

No dream finish for legendary Barney

After a spine-tingling entrance, that continued with the crowd bellowing 'Barney Army' long after after 'Eye of the Tiger had subsided, Barney started slowly despite an opening leg 180 and it wasn't to get much better as Young booked a second-round showdown with Jeffrey de Zwaan.

The pair traded the opening legs before Young took advantage of a host of missed doubles from the Dutchman to claim the opening stanza 3-1.

A more comfortable Barney upped the ante in the second set and while the doubles continued to cause him concern, his scoring was enough to ensure he took full advantage, averaging 100 and sweeping all three legs to level the contest.

But Barney's final year has been anything but straightforward and having blazed through the second set, his level dropped again while Young remained consistent and did enough to hold his through and edge into a 2-1 lead, leaving Van Barneveld on the brink.

Barney bows out

'Big Daddy' Young was undaunted, moving into a 2-0 lead in the fourth set, having got the ball rolling in the opening leg with a brilliant 160 but the Dutchman battled back, a couple of legs took the set the distance.

Still there was time for Van Barneveld to stir, he took out the next two legs, firing a couple of maximums along the way to rekindle the crowd's home.

But it was not to be as a forlorn Van Barneveld frittered away four darts to take the match to a deciding fifth set and Young pounced taking out tops for a memorable win.

Hughes and McGeeney also victorious

Mark McGeeney was one of three debutants to rack up a victory on their first appearance at Alexandra Palace, but the news wasn't as good for Jamie Hughes, another recent crossover from the BDO.

The pair have reached the latter stages of the BDO World Championship, McGeeney was the runner-up in 2018 and Hughes is twice a Lakeside semi-finalist but only McGeeney booked a second round spot on day two in north London.

McGeeney raced out of the blocks on his way to a 3-1 win over Canada's Matt Campbell, taking out finishes of 110 and 126 had him cruising into a 2-0. Campbell pinned the highest of the contest, to draw himself back into the contest but the classy McGeeney had too much and moved into a showdown with 32nd seed Ricky Evans.

Hughes came up short in his contest with Zoran Lerchbacher that went the distance, the Austrian

'Cool Hand' steals afternoon headlines

Less than 24 hours after victory over Devon Petersen, Luke Humphries was back on the big stage in an afternoon cracker.

The reigning world youth champion won a sudden-death decider against 18th seed Jermaine Wattimena to reach the third round. Humphries hit nine 180s, averaged almost 98 and twice came from a set down before winning 3-2 in a gripping encounter that had the Ally Pally crowd enthralled.

PDC World Championship: Saturday afternoon's results First Round Darius Labanauskas 3-0 Matthew Ed Ryan Meikle 1-3 Yuki Yamada Luke Woodhouse 3-0 Paul Lim Second Round Jermaine Wattimena (18) 2-3 Luke Humphries

Debutant Luke Woodhouse put an early end to the hopes of 65-year-old Paul Lim, whose 24th World Championship appearance ended with a 3-0 defeat.

'Woody' is at the other end of the scale, making his debut in the event he averaged 96 to advance to a meeting with last year's runner-up Michael Smith on Sunday night.

Darius Labanauskas, who knocked out Barney last year, kicked off Saturday's play by beating Matthew Edgar for the second year in succession and Japan's Yuki Yamada won the battle of debutants, coming from a set down to beat Ryan Meikle 3-1.

What's in store on Sunday

It's the first of two ladies' nights in the first round on Sunday - a day that features nine different nationalities. But all eyes will be on Japan's reigning BDO women's champion Mikuru Suzuki takes centre stage, she faces James Richardson in the evening session.

Mikuru Suzuki will make her Ally Pally debut when she takes to the stage on Sunday night

Suzuki secured her debut by winning through at the Rest of the World qualifier to book her place in the 96-player field.

Also in action is last year's runner-up, Michael Smith, who plays in the final match of the night to ended a bumper weekend of 16 matches across four sessions in two days.

The fourth seed takes on Woodhouse, while Andy Boulton takes on Danny Baggish with Arron Monk and Jose Justica completing the evening's line-up.

PDC World Championship: Sunday's order of play Afternoon Session Kyle Anderson vs Xiaochen Zong (R1) Ross Smith vs Ciaran Teehan (R1) Brendan Dolan vs Nitin Kumar (R1) Ian White (9) vs Darius Labanauskas (R2) Evening Session Arron Monk vs Jose Justica (R1) Andy Boulton vs Danny Baggish (R1) James Richardson vs Mikuru Suzuki (R1) Michael Smith (4) vs Luke Woodhouse (R2)

In the afternoon Brendan Dolan and Nitin Kumar meet for the right to play two-time champion Gary Anderson on Monday night.

Australia's Kyle Anderson looks to put a difficult season behind him when he plays China's Xiaochen Zong, Ross Smith plays Ciaran Teehan and ninth seed Ian White brings the curtain down on the afternoon when he faces Lithuania's Labanauskas.

The action continues on Saturday with a double session live on Sky Sports Darts from 12.30pm and 7pm and the action continues through to the final on New Year's Day.