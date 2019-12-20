Game Changers: Darts Xmas special for the World Darts Championship

Ian White features in Game Changers: Xmas Darts Special

It’s a darts takeover for the Game Changers Christmas special, with a whole host of special guests and fun features to coincide with the PDC World Darts Championship.

As darts fans descend on Alexandra Palace for this year's event, we sent a group of Game Changers there to try and take on the sport for the first time.

With Ian "Diamond" White and referee Russ Bray offering their assistance with both throwing and scoring, the youngsters took to the oche to take on their own darts challenge.

Away from Ally Pally, Mikki Austin heads to Staffordshire to speak to the players and staff involved in a special World Disability Darts Association event.

Game Changers Live on

The tournament allowed players with all forms of disabilities to face each other in a competitive environment, with the players telling Game Changers about the benefits that darts offers them.

The Game Changers team and some familiar faces from the sporting world also look back at their favourite moments of the past 12 months, with the show on Sky Sports Darts from 5.30pm on Saturday December 21 and repeated several times of the Christmas period.

Click on the video above to see the stars of Disability Darts in action!