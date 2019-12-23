Michael van Gerwen admits he doesn't like Christmas because of the darts

World No 1 and reigning World Darts champion Michael van Gerwen has revealed he 'doesn't like Christmas because of the darts'.

Three-time winner at Alexandra Palace secured a rapid 4-0 victory over Ricky Evans to progress into the last 16 of the PDC World Championship on Sunday night.

Van Gerwen finished with back-to-back 118 check-outs to remain on course to defend his title and after his match he told Sky Sports: "I could have done a lot better today unfortunately. He is a good player and every set was a bit tough, but I didn't turn up 100 per cent.

"I don't like Christmas because of the darts. I like family time don't get me wrong, but I don't like Christmas because I need to make sure my head is on the World Championships."

Van Gerwen was playing the night after Fallon Sherrock stunned 11th seed Mensur Suljovic to continue her historic run.

Four days after becoming the first woman to win a match at the PDC World Championship, the 25-year-old upset the odds again as she delivered a 3-1 win to reach round three.

If she beat Mensur, nothing is impossible. Michael van Gerwen on Fallon Sherrock

"I think she has got a good manager," Van Gerwen joked. "No, we share the same management and she has done well for herself.

"Also the way she played, but now the question is can she do it for another game with 70 per cent on the doubles, 92 average so that is the question?

"We go a set longer, the first to four sets, and she will play Chris Dobey so it will be tough, but nothing is impossible. If she beat Mensur, nothing is impossible."

