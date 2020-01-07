Phil Taylor will not be coming out of retirement for UK Open qualifiers

Phil Taylor will not be making a comeback to professional darts

The legendary Phil Taylor has announced he will not be coming out of retirement for the UK Open qualifiers because he needs a new hip.

'The Power' who won an unprecedented 16 world titles during his trophy-laden time in the sport, called time on his career in 2018 after losing in the Alexandra Palace final to Rob Cross.

PDC chairman Barry Hearn admitted recently the pair had spoken about a potential route back on the circuit by playing in the UK Open Amateur Qualifiers in February.

But the 59-year-old took to social media to confirm he does not have time to commit to them.

Having checked the schedule that I have this year and commitments I have already made to sponsors and promoters it means it is impossible for me to contemplate coming out of retirement for the UK Open qualifiers.

And I need a new hip Haha. — Phil Taylor (@PhilTaylor) January 3, 2020

