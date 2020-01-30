Fallon Sherrock: Lisa Ashton can 'blitz them all' on PDC Tour
Fallon Sherrock has backed Lisa Ashton to "blitz them all" after she became the first woman to win a PDC Tour Card through Q School earlier this month.
The 25-year-old made her own history at the PDC World Championships in December, when she became the first woman to win a match at the tournament, as she reached the third round.
Ashton gained the tour card through the difficult Q-School, while Sherrock fell short of gaining a tour card, but will make her Premier League Darts debut against Glen Durrant in the second week at Nottingham on February 13.
On Ashton's achievement, Sherrock said: "I always believed with the number of women that entered that one of us was going to get the tour card.
Sherrock has been hailed as a role model for women's darts following her performance at the World Championships but she insisted she was not thinking too far ahead.
"I'm quite proud that I've inspired so many people. People saying I'm a role model just makes me feel so happy and I'm juggling it well at the moment."