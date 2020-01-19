Lisa Ashton wins PDC Tour Card at Qualifying School

Lisa Ashton is the first woman in history to win a PDC Tour Card

Lisa Ashton made history by becoming the first woman to win a PDC Tour Card at Qualifying School in Wigan on Sunday.

The 49-year-old, who is the women's world No 1, claimed the 12th and final spot via the Order of Merit.

Ashton's success means she has won the opportunity to compete on the PDC Tour for the next two years.

'The Lancashire Rose' is a four-time women's world champion and competed at the PDC world championship in 2019, only to suffer a first-round defeat to Jan Dekker.

She will now have the opportunity to compete on the full PDC circuit, having triumphed on the final day of qualifying school.

🎶 She is a woman, in a mission...Wo ohh 🎶



Will miss this ledge on the @BDOdarts tour but wow does she deserve it.



@LisaAshton180 you rock 🥰🥰🥰



Now smash your way up the rankings like @Duzza180 💪👊🎯🎯🎯 https://t.co/qfs3EefKNh — Laura Turner (@LauraTurner180) January 19, 2020

Fallon Sherrock, who made history by becoming the first women to win a match at the PDC World Championship before Christmas, failed to win a tour card.

Sherrock has already been awarded a 'challenger' place to appear on the second night of the Premier League in Nottingham on February 13.

🇬🇧UK Q SCHOOL - TOUR CARD WINNERS



Here are the 20 players who have won two-year PDC Tour Cards at 2020 UK Qualifying School. pic.twitter.com/rFDV6RACYz — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) January 19, 2020

Check out daily Darts news on skysports.com/darts, our app for mobile devices and our Twitter account @skysportsdarts.

Coverage of the Premier League gets underway on Thursday, February 6 in Aberdeen at 7pm on Sky Sports Action with newly-crowned world champion Peter Wright going up against Michael van Gerwen. Gary Anderson and 'Challenger' John Henderson also take to the stage.