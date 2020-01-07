The Darts Show podcast with Michael van Gerwen

It's time to reflect on a brilliant World Darts Championship and we have insight from the Peter Wright camp, an exclusive with Michael van Gerwen and jockey Hayley Turner joins us.

Colin Lloyd, Michael Bridge and Paul Prenderville are together again in the podcast studio to look back on all the major talking points from a thrilling 16 days at Alexandra Palace.

Three guests join the show too as the team dive in to what made the headlines, following a first world title for Peter Wright, the incredible showing from Fallon Sherrock, and much more besides.

Michael van Gerwen - it was a case of 'the night after the night before' for the world No 1 who gave us an exclusive chat 24 hours after his defeat to Snakebite. After his move to Winmau was confirmed, he was in bullish mood, as you would expect.

Hayley Turner - the jockey was an interested observer at Ally Pally, so after Sherrock's exploits we got the lowdown on being a woman in a male-dominated sport, and of course found out her nickname and walk-on music.

Colin Lloyd - our man looks forward to the next 12 months for Snakebite and ponders whether there are more majors in store, while also reflecting on a disappointing showing from some of the biggest names in the game.

The man behind the darts - Wright is famed for tinkering with his darts, so it was a surprise to learn just how happy he was with his winning set. We hear from Lee Huxtable who has been working with Peter on just what goes into a winning set.

'It's not darts but' - producer steps into the chair to ask the latest burning question for our twitter poll...........

Coverage of the Premier League gets underway on Thursday, February 6 in Aberdeen at 7pm on Sky Sports Action with newly-crowned world champion Peter Wright going up against Michael van Gerwen. Gary Anderson and 'Challenger' John Henderson also take to the stage.