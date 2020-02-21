The story of the night from Cardiff as Glen Durrant goes top and Michael Smith impresses

Gerwyn Price in action against Daryl Gurney

Nathan Aspinall pulled off a stunning result to end Michael van Gerwen's 100 per cent start to the new Premier League season, while Glen Durrant claimed top spot with victory over Gary Anderson. We relive a terrific night of Premier League darts in Cardiff.

Peter Wright survived a fightback from Rob Cross to open the night with a 7-5 victory, before Michael Smith brushed aside Welshman Jonny Clayton.

UK Open winner Aspinall came out on top in a tight affair with the reigning champion Van Gerwen and Gerwyn Price held Daryl Gurney at 6-6 to secure his third draw of the campaign.

Durrant closed the night with a stylish 7-4 win against Anderson to leapfrog Van Gerwen into top spot.

Night Three Results: Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff Peter Wright 7-5 Rob Cross Jonny Clayton 1-7 Michael Smith Michael van Gerwen 5-7 Nathan Aspinall Daryl Gurney 6-6 Gerwyn Price Glen Durrant 7-4 Gary Anderson

The finish

0:30 Michael Smith was in stunning form as he beat Jonny Clayton 7-1 in Cardiff, sealing the win with a 142 checkout Michael Smith was in stunning form as he beat Jonny Clayton 7-1 in Cardiff, sealing the win with a 142 checkout

Smith spoiled the Welsh party as he breezed beyond challenger Clayton with a dominant 7-1 victory inside 15 minutes, finishing with a superb 142 checkout.

Having gone 1-0 down, Bully Boy responded emphatically with seven successive legs which included a stunning 167 checkout to go 4-1 up.

0:13 Watch Smith's 167 checkout Watch Smith's 167 checkout

Walk-on

1:44 Premier League challenger Jonny Clayton was given an excellent reception by the Welsh crowd Premier League challenger Jonny Clayton was given an excellent reception by the Welsh crowd

Llanelli-born Clayton was fittingly serenaded by Sir Tom Jones' 'Delilah' as he was welcomed to the stage by the Cardiff crowd as the third of nine Premier League challengers this season.

While the introduction will live long in the memory, it quickly became a frustrating night courtesy of a bullish display from Smith, who won his first Premier League match since March 2019.

Duzza's doubles

0:19 Durrant's 107 checkout Durrant's 107 checkout

It proved a signature performance from Durrant as he rediscovered his devastating finishing, underlined early on by his double one, 85 checkout and 13-darter to build a 3-0 lead.

Later followed a 107 checkout and a 12-dart leg, before the three-time Lakeside champion stayed calm to wrap up the win amid a late response from Anderson.

"Normal service is resumed" said Wayne Mardle on commentary after Durrant had struggled on his doubles during last week's draw against Fallon Sherrock.

The tweet

"We are top of the league..."

View from Mardle

Mardle hailed Smith as the 'performer of the night' after his demolition of challenger Clayton, while discussing Price's tremendous reception and 'beatable' Van Gerwen's first defeat of the season.

1:28 Sky Sports pundit Wayne Mardle reviews the talking points from Night Three in Cardiff Sky Sports pundit Wayne Mardle reviews the talking points from Night Three in Cardiff

The standings

Here's how the table is looking after night three...

Premier League table after night three in Cardiff

Next stop Dublin...

Night Four heads to Dublin as Irishman William O'Connor, the fourth challenger of the season, prepares to take on Van Gerwen.

Night Four Fixtures, Motorpoint Arena Glen Durrant v Nathan Aspinall Rob Cross v Gary Anderson Daryl Gurney v Michael Smith William O'Connor v Michael van Gerwen Gerwyn Price v Peter Wright

