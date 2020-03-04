Gary Anderson hopeful he's on the right track ahead of Premier League in Exeter

Gary Anderson returned to winning ways in the Premier League last week with a 7-5 win over Rob Cross

It's been a mixed start to the 2020 Premier League for Gary Anderson.

The two-time world champion has kept in touch with the leading group, thanks to five points collected from games against Daryl Gurney, Peter Wright, Glen Durrant and Rob Cross.

"Two wins and a draw, better off than what I was expecting," he said, candidly. "My darts aren't even close to what they were two years ago. Each point I make is a bonus, so we'll just keep fighting.

"It's getting there. Each week - I was going to say less and less mistakes but [against Rob Cross] there were a few mistakes - but it's getting less."

My darts aren't even close to what they were two years ago Anderson knows he still has room to improve

The two-time Premier League champ has made a small tweak to his arrows, but the new tungsten isn't what's affecting his form.

"New darts, no problem," he said. "It's just the person that's throwing them. When they go well, they go well.

"That's just me throwing them. Sometimes I throw them right, sometimes, my whole body is moving. But we'll get there one day.

"In 10 years' time I'll be ready for this game," he added, laughing.

If Anderson gets back to his very best, not many players in the game can live with him

Anderson feels that there are several positives in his game right now, as he continues to go toe-to-toe with the best in the sport.

"These guys are [playing] seven days a week now. Five, six, seven hours a day. I'm not doing that," he explained.

"I've lost to Michael van Gerwen twice on the Pro Tour, and they were games I thought I should never have lost. I just need to tighten up my mistakes. If I can sort them out, I'll be fine.

"I'd just like to get back playing how me and Michael used to play in the old days. Get some of that back, and everything will be good.

"I'm not expecting nothing. The way I've been putting time in and the way my darts are going. So every game I win now is a bonus. I've got to take each game as it comes. If I win, good."

The next Challenger

On Thursday night in Exeter, Anderson becomes the latest Premier League star to face a Challenger, and is eager not to yield ground and let Luke Humphries create history.

Night Five, March 5: Westpoint, Exeter Rob Cross vs Daryl Gurney Gerwyn Price vs Glen Durrant Nathan Aspinall vs Peter Wright Gary Anderson vs Luke Humphries Michael Smith vs Michael van Gerwen

Live Premier League Darts Live on

However, the Flying Scotsman has been impressed with the world youth champ's rise through the sport, and knows he has a major task on his hands.

"I've watched him at the Grand Slam and the Worlds. Cracking player," he said of 'Cool Hand Luke'. "One to watch. But he's coming on. It's his first time in the Premier League, he'll want to put a show on.

"If Luke Humphries goes and plays the way he has been and beats me, hats off. I'm not going to be embarrassed about it. He's a classy player. He's one of these players that's coming through.

"He's no mug. If I got beaten by him, I wouldn't be ashamed at all."

Humphries has major potential, having reached the World Championship quarter-finals in each of the last two years

Win or lose in Exeter, there'll be no time to rest on his laurels.

The UK Open starts on Friday, and the Flying Scotsman is considered among the front-runners for the title he last won in 2018.

But such lofty ambitions are far from his mind. So what are his goals ahead of the weekend?

"Just get past a few rounds," he answered. "You don't want to go out in the first round. That's every darts player's nightmare.

"But the more I'm going to play now, Premier League is going to help me this year because I'm playing now, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday - I'm playing darts. If I wasn't, I'd be playing darts Saturday and Sunday and that would be it, so it's definitely going to help in the long run."

Check out daily Darts news on skysports.com/darts, our app for mobile devices and our Twitter account @skysportsdarts.

Coverage of the Premier League continues on Thursday, March 5 from Westpoint, Exeter at 7pm on Sky Sports Action & Sky Sports Mix with Gary Anderson taking on 'Cool Hand' Luke Humphries. Don't forget, the Premier League is on every Thursday all the way through until the Play-Offs in London on May 21.