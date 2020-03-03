Gerwyn Price brimming with confidence after flying start to 2020

Gerwyn Price has been in the form of his life in recent months

When contemplating the world's form player right now, it's hard to look past Gerwyn Price.

The Iceman has stormed into the 2020 season with a whirlwind start. Reaching three finals in the five Players Championship events he entered (winning one title), he also picked up silverware on the Euro Tour at the Belgian Darts Championship on Sunday.

Add in the fact that he's the only player who remains unbeaten in the Premier League, and it paints quite the picture for the Welshman.

"I'm playing well, I'm full of confidence," he said.

"Just enjoying playing darts. That's the main thing. I had a good year last year, and got to the semis of the Worlds, which I had never done before.

The titles keep on coming for Price

"So it was a good year for me last year, and it probably set me up for this year.

"Everything I had to deal with for the 12 months, and to do what I did, probably I had the best year that I had so far to date. So it was good for me.

"I've got a good life at home, good family around me, good support around me, and hopefully it puts me in good stead for what the year is going to bring."

I'm full of confidence. Price doesn't fear playing anyone right now

In Dublin last Thursday, he picked up his first Premier League win after a run of three draws, and did so in some style as he demolished world champ Peter Wright 7-1.

"It's just nice to get a win now, get my campaign underway," he continued. "I felt like I hadn't been in the tournament until [Dublin], and Peter didn't play well, but I'm happy with it.

"Peter was off his game, and sort of slipped up towards the end. But I just wanted to get over the winning line. I'm playing well, I don't dwell on it too much, I'll practice, I'll keep on top of my game.

"I was confident that I would win whether Peter played well or not. But I know Peter is number two in the world, but I'm not number three for no reason.

Everything about [Peter Wright] just lacked energy... Gerwyn Price just plowed on. He didn't wait for him to get back into the match, and kickstart Peter Wright's game. He got it done and dusted. Now he's moved up to third, whereas had he won 7-5, he would still have been in sixth spot. So he did a hell of a job.

"I know what I've got in the tank," Price continued. "I know how well I'm playing this year, and I'm happy, in the top three in the world, and it's probably us three (Price, Wright and Michael van Gerwen) leading the way at the moment.

"I can get to the O2 this year, and hopefully give it a good crack.

"The draws cost me [last year]. This year I've had three draws already, they might come back and bite me again, but hopefully not, hopefully I can just push on from this win now and perform a little bit better next week and pick up another two points."

Night Five, March 5: Westpoint, Exeter Rob Cross vs Daryl Gurney Gerwyn Price vs Glen Durrant Nathan Aspinall vs Peter Wright Gary Anderson vs Luke Humphries Michael Smith vs Michael van Gerwen

Next up for the Welshman is Glen Durrant in Exeter, and a victory would propel him further up the table.

"It took until week four to get a win, and I finally got it now. I'm onto five points, and it's looking good that I'm not going to be dumped out at the cut-off. That's the main aim, then hopefully try and get into the top four." he smiled.

"Hopefully I can keep this form going into the Premier League and UK Open next week."

