Michael van Gerwen says he's still best darts player despite slow start to 2020

2:54 MVG felt there was pressure on his shoulders, playing the Irish favourite in front of the Dublin crowd MVG felt there was pressure on his shoulders, playing the Irish favourite in front of the Dublin crowd

For the first time since 2011, Michael van Gerwen enters the month of March having not already picked up a PDC title in the calendar year so far.

Does it represent a dip in form? Does such a stat worry the world number one?

Not in the slightest.

"Sometimes I skip a few months in July and August, but now I'm going to skip January and February. Now I'm going to start winning," he grinned, speaking to Sky Sports after his 7-4 Premier League win over William O'Connor in Dublin.

"Sometimes, you need to switch a few months around!

"But no, of course I want to win everything I play in. I try to do everything in my abilities to do as well as possible. But even when it doesn't go your way, I reached two finals in the Pro Tour, you need to make sure you practise, prepare better and work harder. And sometimes it's not going to be any damage."

Dublin it was pleasure 💚💚 very happy with my victory tonight. Willy played well and pushed this evening. The atmosphere this evening was phenomenal until next year Dublin thank you 💚💚 pic.twitter.com/smiRXDV1I1 — Michael Van Gerwen (@MvG180) February 27, 2020

With Gerwyn Price and reigning world champion Peter Wright starting the new season on a high, there are suggestions that the gap to the Green Machine is narrowing.

Not that he feels any pressure.

"I don't have to show anyone anything," he continued. "I just have to do the right things at the right moment for myself, and I know I'm the best player, even though I didn't win the last few tournaments, I don't care - they still know I'm the best. Simple."

Even though I didn't win the last few tournaments, I don't care - they still know I'm the best. MVG is confident he's still the best in the business

One of the main talking points ahead of the new season has been MVG switching his darts. Many pondered if it would negatively affect his performance at the start of the year, but he insists it has been a seamless transition.

"I think last week I played quite well in the Pro Tour," he mused. "I had a nice 107 average, 105, 102, 103. I can't really remember. They don't go too bad. I feel comfortable with them. My double percentage is higher than ever. I only need to make sure I keep my scoring going, and make sure I've got more in my rhythm, in most of the games.

"I know there's still work to do, and I'm not denying it. But I know it's coming. I'm so close to doing some really special things again."

The Dutchman consoles O'Connor after the match

Night Five, March 5: Westpoint, Exeter Rob Cross vs Daryl Gurney Gerwyn Price vs Glen Durrant Nathan Aspinall vs Peter Wright Gary Anderson vs Luke Humphries Michael Smith vs Michael van Gerwen

Perspective

However, ultimately he feels he won't primarily remember 2020 for the titles, or his achievements on the oche.

The impending arrival of his second child has offered him perspective on the sport.

"I'm a family man," he said. "I've got a busy life as a person. I've got friends I do lovely things with. There's another little one coming up, hopefully in the next four, five, six weeks again. I'm busy with that as well. That's my main priority, and not darts at the moment, of course I still want to do well. But more important is my wife and my kids.

"That's always going to be my top priority.

"Of course darts is a really important thing in my life, but not the most important thing."

Check out daily Darts news on skysports.com/darts, our app for mobile devices and our Twitter account @skysportsdarts.

Live Premier League Darts Live on

Coverage of the Premier League continues on Thursday, March 5 from Westpoint, Exeter at 7pm on Sky Sports Action & Sky Sports Mix with Gary Anderson taking on 'Cool Hand' Luke Humphries. Don't forget, the Premier League is on every Thursday all the way through until the Play-Offs in London on May 21.