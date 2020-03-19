Phil Taylor and Raymond van Barneveld set to resume rivalry with virtual showdown

Taylor is a record 16-time world champion

Legendary darts duo Phil Taylor and Raymond van Barneveld could face each other again and provide sports-starved fans with action without leaving their homes.

The pair, who won 21 world titles between them, were well known for their rivalry during their professional careers but will now attempt to lighten the mood by facing off in a live match.

Sponsors Target Darts hope that the fundraiser, which will raise money for charity, will be streamed on Facebook and provide a much-needed distraction from the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Everyone is craving some live sport at these difficult times," Taylor told the Sun.

Van Barneveld stepped away from darts in 2019

"And maybe we can lighten the mood of the UK public and also make money for worthwhile charities.

"I always love playing Barney, we have had some incredible battles down the years, and though we wouldn't be in the same room, it would still be competitive as ever."

Van Barneveld is also up for the challenge, replying on Twitter with "Game on".

Raymond van Barneveld beat Phil Taylor in the 2007 World Championship final

During glittering careers, Taylor dominated their respective tussles, winning 61 of 83 matches between the pair.

However he stepped away after losing in the World Championship final to Rob Cross two years' ago, and Van Barneveld followed suit just twelve months' later.