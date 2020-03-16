Coronavirus: Premier League Darts in Newcastle postponed until October 1

Premier League Darts in Newcastle is now scheduled to take place on October 1

Thursday evening's Premier Leauge Darts in Newcastle has been postponed until October 1, the PDC has announced.

The decision to postpone the event, which was due to be live on Sky Sports, has been taken following the UK Government's restriction on "non-essential social contact" and decision to remove emergency service support for mass gatherings.

It is the third Premier League night of the 2020 season to be postponed, following last week's announcement moving the Rotterdam double-header to September 9-10.

Tickets for the rearranged Premier League nights in Newcastle and Rotterdam will remain valid for the rearranged dates.

The PDC added that further details in relation to future Premier League nights and other PDC events will be confirmed in due course.