European Darts Grand Prix in Sindelfingen rescheduled to May

The European Tour event has been moved back to May

The PDC has announced that the 2020 European Darts Grand Prix in Sindelfingen has been rescheduled for May 29-31 after it was postponed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The tournament had been planned as the year's second European Tour event and was due to be held from March 20-22 at the Glaspalast.

It was then one of three events postponed earlier this week due to the current global situation regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19).

With restrictions in Germany currently in place until April 19, the European Darts Grand Prix is now set to take place from May 29-31 and will remain at the Glaspalast in Sindelfingen.

As a result, the planned Players Championship double-header in Hildesheim on May 30-31 will be rescheduled with details to be announced once finalised.

Rearranged dates for the European Darts Open and German Darts Grand Prix are still being finalised, and will be announced once confirmed.

Tickets for the original European Darts Grand Prix dates will remain valid for the equivalent session of the new event.