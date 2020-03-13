Premier League Darts: Story of the night in Liverpool as Michael van Gerwen beats Gerwyn Price in thriller

Nathan Aspinall and Gary Anderson settled for a point each in Liverpool. Picture courtesy of Lawrence Lustig

Michael van Gerwen prevailed in the darting world's most explosive duel as he edged out Gerwyn Price 7-5 less than a week after beating the Welshman in the final of the UK Open.

Glen Durrant retained his spot at the top of the table with a 7-5 victory over winless Daryl Gurney and Peter Wright beat Michael Smith 7-4 following a decisive 10-dart leg to wrap up the points.

Hometown challenger Stephen Bunting salvaged a draw against Rob Cross having let a 4-1 lead slip, while Nathan Aspinall produced a superb comeback to rescue a point against Gary Anderson after finding himself 5-1 down.

Night Six Results: M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool Michael Smith 4-7 Peter Wright Daryl Gurney 5-7 Glen Durrant Gerwyn Price 5-7 Michael van Gerwen Rob Cross 6-6 Stephen Bunting Gary Anderson 6-6 Nathan Aspinall

The finish

0:28 Re-live Price's brilliant 157 checkout against Van Gerwen in Liverpool Re-live Price's brilliant 157 checkout against Van Gerwen in Liverpool

The result didn't go in Price's favour on the night but the Ice Man proved why he is among the world's elite with a stunning 157 checkout while under pressure from Van Gerwen, who required 36 on his next visit for a break of throw.

In a response that summed up the contest, Van Gerwen returned to kick off the next leg with a maximum.

Unsung story

0:41 See how Aspinall rescued a point against Anderson See how Aspinall rescued a point against Anderson

Aspinall reminded all of what a talent he is as he produced a ton-plus average from leg seven onwards to pick up a point against Anderson.

The 2019 UK Open champion had been the superior scorer earlier in the match but had struggled to take advantage, allowing Anderson to build what looked like an unassailable 5-1 lead.

Back came The Asp though, keeping his calm to take out 88 for a draw.

The tweet

Very happy with my victory this evening in Liverpool, against a very good player in @Gezzyprice 🏆😉



Love a battle on that stage, as now I’m getting close to my best again. But there is still more to come.



Thank you Liverpool, and for all the amazing message 💚💚 pic.twitter.com/rJpqs8MAMP — Michael Van Gerwen (@MvG180) March 12, 2020

Van Gerwen took to Twitter after his win over Price to explain he feels 'close' to his best again. Close?!

Are we about to witness another dominant spell from the Dutchman?

View from Mardle

2:17 Sky Sports pundit Wayne Mardle reviews the talking points from Night Six of the Premier League in Liverpool Sky Sports pundit Wayne Mardle reviews the talking points from Night Six of the Premier League in Liverpool

"He's a winner," said Mardle of Aspinall after his show of resilience to come from behind to secure a thoroughly-deserved draw against Anderson.

Mardle also touched on the level of respect among this year's Premier League competitors as they continue to produce one of the tightest seasons in recent years.

The standings

The Premier League table after Night Six

Durrant remains top of the pile thanks to his win over Gurney, but finds himself under pressure from a rampant Van Gerwen following his victory against Price.

Smith, Aspinall and Wright find themselves with seven points apiece, followed by Anderson on six.

Next stop, Newcastle!

Night Seven of the Premier League season will see Newcastle's Utilita Arena play stage to Bedlington-born challenger Chris Dobey as he takes on elimination-threatened Gurney.

World Champion Wright comes up against league leader Durrant, while Van Gerwen faces Cross as Voltage strives to put some breathing space between himself and Gurney at the bottom.

Night Seven, March 19: Utilita Arena, Newcastle Michael Smith vs Gary Anderson Michael van Gerwen vs Rob Cross Nathan Aspinall vs Gerwyn Price Chris Dobey vs Daryl Gurney Peter Wright vs Glen Durrant

