Kyle Anderson tests positive for coronavirus

Kyle Anderson had returned to Australia

Kyle Anderson has become the first PDC player to test positive for coronavirus.

Anderson had competed in the most recent Players Championship event in Barnsley on March 15, the last PDC competition before all darting activity was put on hold due to the pandemic.

"Unfortunately we have just been informed that our own Kyle Anderson has tested positive for the coronavirus. Kyle travelled back to Australia 10 days ago to be with his family during the pandemic," said The Sports Management Company in a statement on Sunday.

Mac Elkin, Anderson's manager, said: "I have just had a FaceTime call off Kyle telling me he tested positive for Covid-19, he is in good spirits but is now back in isolation on his own in a farmhouse in Mount Morgan. Tara and Charles both tested negative and are both back in the family home.

"I will be having regular calls with Kyle so will keep everybody updated. It goes without saying that we all wish him a speedy recovery but it also stresses the need to follow the guidelines set out by the government, we need to beat this disease together as one."

Check out daily Darts news on skysports.com/darts, our app for mobile devices and our Twitter account @skysportsdarts.