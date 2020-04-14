PDC launches new Home Tour competition

PDC chairman Barry Hearn says the Home Tour will provide a regular supply of live sport to fans.

The Professional Darts Corporation has launched the PDC Home Tour, which will begin on Friday evening.

The creation of the new tournament comes after the three Premier League Darts nights for May, including the originally scheduled Play-Offs at The O2, were all postponed, with Finals Night now set for Sheffield in October.

All players with a tour card will have the chance to feature in the tournament which will happen across 32 consecutive nights from players' houses, with four players in action each evening in a league format.

The 32 group winners will advance to the second phase of the competition.

PDC chairman Barry Hearn told the organisation's official website: "The PDC Home Tour will provide a regular supply of live sport to fans, showcasing the talent and unique characters of our players to both existing and new audiences.

"The event will also give players a chance to play competitive darts in this down period in preparation for the return to normal action, whenever that may be."