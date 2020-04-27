PDC Home Tour: Steve Beaton & Chris Dobey enter as well as Hong Kong's Kai Fan Leung

Kai Fan Leung will be dialling in from Hong Kong

Hong Kong's Kai Fan Leung will take the PDC Home Tour global this week, taking to his home oche at 2.30am local time for Wednesday's action.

Ahead on Monday's 11th night of action, the latest names have been confirmed and as well as recent Tour Card winner Leung, former BDO world champion Steve Beaton and Chris Dobey are among the names who will take part.

Germany and the Netherlands is as far as proceedings have ventured so far, but it will be an early start, or a late night for Leung who will dial in from Hong Kong at 2:30am local time.

Dobey and Beaton are among the big names who have been confirmed for the competition, which continues to throw up shocks as big names tumble, and is streamed each night on the Sky Sports app from 7:30pm.

Dobey and Beaton are among the big names set to enter the fray

PDC Home Tour - latest confirmed groups Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday Simon Whitlock Max Hopp Steve Beaton Chris Dobey Darren Webster Ricky Evans Mike van Duivenbode Mike De Decker Callan Rydz Ciarán Teehan Bradley Brooks Martin Atkins Kirk Shepherd Keegan Brown Matthew Edgar Ron Meulenkamp Scott Baker Christian Bunse Alan Tabern Conan Whitehead Carl Wilkinson Kai Fan Leung Andy Hamilton Jeff Smith

In total, four groups were confirmed. In Group 13 on Wednesday evening, former world champ Beaton will face Callan Rydz, Matthew Edgar and Carl Wilkinson.

Thursday's Group 14 action will see Dobey face Ciarán Teehan, Ron Meulenkamp and Kai Fan Leung.

On Friday, Darren Webster, Bradley Brooks, Scott Baker and Andy Hamilton will face off in an open-looking Group 15.

Meanwhile on Saturday, Ricky Evans, Martin Atkins, Christian Bunse and Jeff Smith will compete in Group 16.

PDC Home Tour - The Winners Group One Jamie Lewis Group Two Luke Woodhouse Group Three Dave Chisnall Group Four Geert Nentjes Group Five Nick Kenny Group Six Ryan Searle Group Seven Jelle Klaasen Group Eight Jonny Clayton Group Nine Martijn Kleermaker Group 10 Nathan Aspinall

All matches are the best of nine legs (first to five), and the winners of each group progress to a second phase.

Get the biggest and latest sports news stories with dedicated sports sections for Football, Formula 1, Boxing, Cricket, Golf, Rugby Union, Rugby League, Tennis, NFL, NBA, Darts, GAA, Netball, Racing and Other Sports.

Sky Sports - on the go! Available to download now on - iPhone & iPad and Android