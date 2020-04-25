PDC Home Tour: Michael Smith crashes out as Martijn Kleermaker progresses

5:11 A look back at the story of the ninth night of the PDC Home Tour, which saw Michael Smith eliminated A look back at the story of the ninth night of the PDC Home Tour, which saw Michael Smith eliminated

Martijn Kleermaker claimed glory in Group Nine of the PDC Home Tour on Saturday night, as he topped the table on leg difference.

Michael Smith became the latest big name to be eliminated in the tournament, following in the footsteps of Peter Wright, Gerwyn Price and James Wade.

There was huge drama, as there were three possible group-winners with just one game left to play, and it was the Dutchman whose luck was in.

In the opening game of the evening, it looked to be all going swimmingly for Smith against Kleermaker. The world No 5 stormed into a 3-0 lead, and seemed to be avoiding the struggles of fellow Premier League stars Wright and Price earlier in this tournament.

However, from there the pendulum swung. The Dutchman stormed back into contention at 3-3 with checkouts of 110 and 128, and proceeded to seal a 5-3 win with five legs in succession.

The Bully Boy did not have long to wait to set the record straight. Due to Matt Clark's connectivity issues, the second tie of the evening was suspended and Smith's meeting with Harry Ward was fast-tracked.

This time, the former World Championship finalist got over the line after the game was poised at 3-3 to get himself back into contention.

PDC Home Tour - Saturday's results (Group Nine) Michael Smith 3-5 Martijn Kleermaker Harry Ward 3-5 Matt Clark Martijn Kleermaker 3-5 Matt Clark Michael Smith 5-3 Harry Ward Harry Ward 2-5 Martijn Kleermaker Matt Clark 3-5 Michael Smith

Clark's WiFi signal eventually returned for his meeting with 'Big H' to resume after Smith's victory. 'Superman' got over the line with a 5-3 victory to keep pace with the leaders.

The 52-year-old's internet may have stalled, but his momentum certainly did not as he backed it up with a win over Kleermaker. The initial six throws went on throw, but a 142 checkout from the Englishman helped him on his way to a 5-3 win.

Nonetheless, 'The Dutch Giant' bounced back to beat Ward 5-2, and give himself a fighting chance of topping the group.

However, he needed a favour from Smith who took on Clark in the final tie of the night. The Bully Boy could progress himself with a 5-0 or 5-1 win, while Clark just needed four legs to secure top spot.

Smith's hopes were dashed early on, as a stunning 161 checkout from Clark made it 2-2.

Nonetheless, the St Helens thrower battled on to win 5-3, meaning it is the Netherlands man who marches on.

Jamie Lewis, Luke Woodhouse, Dave Chisnall, Geert Nentjes, Nick Kenny, Ryan Searle, Jelle Klaasen and Jonny Clayton have topped the opening groups up to this point.

PDC Home Tour - The Winners Group One Jamie Lewis Group Two Luke Woodhouse Group Three Dave Chisnall Group Four Geert Nentjes Group Five Nick Kenny Group Six Ryan Searle Group Seven Jelle Klaasen Group Eight Jonny Clayton

All matches are the best of nine legs (first to five), and the winners of each group progress to a second phase.

PDC Home Tour - latest confirmed groups Sunday Monday Tuesday Nathan Aspinall Simon Whitlock Max Hopp Steve Brown Mike van Duivenbode Mike De Decker Simon Stevenson Kirk Shepherd Keegan Brown Ryan Joyce Alan Tabern Conan Whitehead

