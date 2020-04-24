PDC Home Tour: Wales' Jonny Clayton wins final match to secure top spot in Group Eight

2:10 A look back at the story of the eighth night of the PDC Home Tour, which saw Jonny Clayton win all three games to progress A look back at the story of the eighth night of the PDC Home Tour, which saw Jonny Clayton win all three games to progress

Jonny Clayton became just the second top ranked player to top his group in the PDC Home Tour with a perfect three wins from his three matches.

The PDC's 32-night extravaganza to keep players and fans occupied during the coronavirus pandemic has been notable for it's surprise results and despite Friday's Group Eight looking among the most evenly contested, it was Clayton who prevailed.

The Welshman, a former Players Championship runner-up, was due to partner Gerwyn Price at this year's World Cup, but managed to avoid the same fate as the Iceman by beating David Pallett in the final match of the night.

In the end Clayton's 5-2 win ensured the group was won in style, but going into the last contest any one of three players could have ended in top spot, but he cruised through to become the second highest ranked player into the last 32.

World No 11 Dave Chisnall is also into the second phase of the competition, which will feature some big names over the weekend, including two of the world's top seven ranked players - Michael Smith (5) and Nathan Aspinall (7).

PDC Home Tour - Friday's results (Group Eight) Jonny Clayton 5-2 Adam Hunt Richard North 2-5 David Pallett Adam Hunt 5-3 David Pallett Jonny Clayton 5-3 Richard North Richard North 1-5 Adam Hunt David Pallett 2-5 Jonny Clayton

Clayton kicked off the evening with perhaps the best performance, averaging 96 in a 5-2 win over Adam Hunt that culminated with a brilliant 100 check-out to seal the success.

Hunt returned to claim his first win after Pallett had sunk Richard North to leave three players on two points.

Clayton was back to inflict a second defeat of the night on North and he then got thumped 5-1 by Hunt.

Clayton knew four legs in defeat against Pallett would be enough to make it through, while a win would do it in the simplest way.

Pallett needed a 5-0 or 5-1 victory to be sure, while a 5-3 win for him would have left all three on four points with the same leg difference, meaning the night's overall average would come into play.

As it turned out there was little drama, Clayton and Pallett shared the first four legs before Clayton claimed the next three for a 5-2 win and a perfect evening's work from the comfort of his own home.

Jamie Lewis, Luke Woodhouse, Dave Chisnall, Geert Nentjes, Nick Kenny, Ryan Searle and Jelle Klaasen have topped the opening groups as most of the big names have struggled.

PDC Home Tour - The Winners Group One Jamie Lewis Group Two Luke Woodhouse Group Three Dave Chisnall Group Four Geert Nentjes Group Five Nick Kenny Group Six Ryan Searle Group Seven Jelle Klaasen Group Eight Jonny Clayton

All matches are the best of nine legs (first to five), and the winners of each group progress to a second phase.

PDC Home Tour - latest confirmed groups Saturday Sunday Monday Tuesday Michael Smith Nathan Aspinall Simon Whitlock Max Hopp Martijn Kleermaker Steve Brown Mike van Duivenbode Mike De Decker Harry Ward Simon Stevenson Kirk Shepherd Keegan Brown Matt Clark Ryan Joyce Alan Tabern Conan Whitehead

Get the biggest and latest sports news stories with dedicated sports sections for Football, Formula 1, Boxing, Cricket, Golf, Rugby Union, Rugby League, Tennis, NFL, NBA, Darts, GAA, Netball, Racing and Other Sports.

Sky Sports - on the go! Available to download now on - iPhone & iPad and Android