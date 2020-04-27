PDC Home Tour: Alan Tabern edges into second phase after thriller

3:40 A look back at the story of the 11th night of the PDC Home Tour, which included Simon Whitlock in his 'Dart House'. A look back at the story of the 11th night of the PDC Home Tour, which included Simon Whitlock in his 'Dart House'.

Alan Tabern won a final-match-of-the-night shoot-out against Simon Whitlock to pinch Group 11 of the PDC Home Tour on a dramatic night.

All three of the night's final matches went the distance, opening up a frantic dash for the line where Tabern eventually prevailed, thanks to his 5-2 win over young Dutchman Mike van Duivenbode.

With both men locked on four points and the same leg difference, it meant the head-to-head was needed to separate them and that's where world No 97 Tabern held sway over the man ranked just a spot below him on the Order of Merit.

PDC Home Tour - Group 11 Table Pts Legs +/- (1) Alan Tabern 4 0 (2) Mike van Duivenbode 4 0 (3) Kirk Sherpherd 2 +2 (4) Simon Whitlock 2 -2

PDC Home Tour - Monday's results (Group 11) Simon Whitlock 3-5 Mike van Duivenbode Kirk Shepherd 5-1 Alan Tabern Mike van Duivenbode 2-5 Alan Tabern Simon Whitlock 5-4 Kirk Shepherd Kirk Shepherd 4-5 Mike van Duivenbode Alan Tabern 5-4 Simon Whitlock

Whitlock, a World Championship runner-up in the BDO and the PDC, had entered the evening as the highest-ranked player and like Peter Wright, Gerwyn Price, Michael Smith and James Wade found, ranking counted for little from the comfort of his home oche.

The Aussie ended the evening bottom of the group, despite eight 180s and a brilliant 170 finish while such was the topsy-turvy nature of the evening that Shepherd, runner-up to John Part at the 2008 World Championship, was the only man with a positive leg difference despite his two defeats,

PDC Home Tour - The Winners Group One Jamie Lewis Group Two Luke Woodhouse Group Three Dave Chisnall Group Four Geert Nentjes Group Five Nick Kenny Group Six Ryan Searle Group Seven Jelle Klaasen Group Eight Jonny Clayton Group Nine Martijn Kleermaker Group Ten Nathan Aspinall Group 11 Alan Tabern

After each player had picked up a win in the opening four matches, the final two matches had everything riding on them with all four players still in with a chance of winning through to the second phase.

Van Duivenbode, bidding to become the fourth Dutchman to win a group, pinched a 5-4 win against Kirk Shepherd, coming from 4-2 down and surviving four missed match darts to put himself in with an outside chance.

Defeat spelt the end for Shepherd, who would have confirmed top spot in the group with a 5-3 win. Instead, the loss opened the door for his opponent as well as Tabern and Whitlock.

The pair served up a cracker that see-sawed and had six consecutive breaks to start the match before Tabern grabbed the first hold for a 4-3 lead. It meant Whitlock, whose only way through was to win 5-3, was out and an Aussie win would put Van Duivenbode through.

Whitlock gave the 21-year-old from Holland hope by forcing a deciding leg, but Tabern got over the line, pinning double 12 to take top spot and join a host of other surprise names in the second phase.

PDC Home Tour - latest confirmed groups Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Max Hopp Steve Beaton Chris Dobey Darren Webster Mike De Decker Callan Rydz Ciaran Teehan Bradley Brooks Keegan Brown Matthew Edgar Ron Meulenkamp Scott Baker Conan Whitehead Carl Wilkinson Kai Fan Leung Andy Hamilton

Jamie Lewis, Luke Woodhouse, Geert Nentjes, Nick Kenny, Ryan Searle, Jelle Klaasen and Martijn Kleermaker are among the names to have topped the opening groups

The action continues on Tuesday when Max Hopp headlines Group 12, while Monday also saw the latest batch of names confirmed for the upcoming week of action, including the legendary Steve Beaton and Chris Dobey.

