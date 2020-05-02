Darts at home

Ricky Evans is part of the PDC Home Tour action on Friday night - follow coverage on the Sky Sports app Ricky Evans is part of the PDC Home Tour action on Friday night - follow coverage on the Sky Sports app

As we reach the halfway stage on Saturday, one of the world's fastest throwers Ricky Evans headlines Group 16 of the PDC Home Tour.

Darren Webster booked his spot in the next round with a clean sweep of wins in Group 15 on Friday night.

Webster made sluggish starts against both Bradley Brooks and then Scott Baker but managed to rally to victory before a more authoritative performance over 2012 World Championship finalist Andy Hamilton.

PDC Home Tour - Saturday's fixtures (Group 16) Ricky Evans vs Martin Atkins Christian Bunse vs Jeff Smith Martin Atkins vs Jeff Smith Ricky Evans vs Christian Bunse Christian Bunse vs Martin Atkins Jeff Smith vs Ricky Evans

Also on Saturday night, dialling in from Canada will be former North American Championship winner Jeff Smith, with German youngster Christian Bunse and Martin Atkins also set to be involved in action.

Jamie Lewis, Luke Woodhouse, Geert Nentjes, Nick Kenny, Ryan Searle, Jelle Klaasen, Martijn Kleermaker, Alan Tabern and Carl Wilkinson are among the shock names to have topped the opening groups.

Only Nathan Aspinall, Dave Chisnall, Jonny Clayton, Max Hopp, Chris Dobey and Darren Webster have reaffirming their status from the higher echelons of the rankings.

All matches are the best of nine legs (first to five), and the winners of each group progress to a second phase.

PDC Home Tour - latest confirmed groups Saturday Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Ricky Evans John Henderson Stephen Bunting Glen Durrant Joe Cullen Martin Atkins Krzysztof Kciuk Kim Huybrechts Justin Pipe Jeffrey de Zwaan Christian Bunse Damon Heta Harald Leitinger Vincent van der Meer Ryan Murray Jeff Smith Gary Blades Nathan Derry Maik Kuivenhoven John Michael

PDC Home Tour - The Winners Group One - Jamie Lewis Group Nine - Martijn Kleermaker Group Two - Luke Woodhouse Group Ten - Nathan Aspinall Group Three - Dave Chisnall Group 11 - Alan Tabern Group Four - Geert Nentjes Group 12 - Max Hopp Group Five - Nick Kenny Group 13 - Carl Wilkinson Group Six - Ryan Searle Group 14 - Chris Dobey Group Seven - Jelle Klaasen Group 15 - Darren Webster Group Eight - Jonny Clayton Group 16 - ?

