PDC Home Tour: Darren Webster delights with clean sweep of group
By Brian Barry
Last Updated: 01/05/20 10:10pm
Darren Webster justified being favourite in Group 15 of the PDC Home Tour on Friday night with three wins from three to progress to the next round.
The 51-year-old veteran showed his battling qualities, coming from losing positions into two of his games as he completed an impressive clean sweep.
PDC Home Tour - Friday's fixtures (Group 15)
|Darren Webster 5-4 Bradley Brooks
|Scott Baker 5-4 Andy Hamilton
|Bradley Brooks 3-5 Andy Hamilton
|Darren Webster 5-2 Scott Baker
|Scott Baker 1-5 Bradley Brooks
|Andy Hamilton 3-5 Darren Webster
Webster recorded a remarkable comeback in the first game of the evening. The favourite started off with heavy scoring, but struggled on finishes.
He found himself 0-3 and 1-4 behind as the 20-year-old Brooks took full advantage. However, from there, the Demolition Man found his form and became the first player on the PDC Home Tour to recover from a 4-1 deficit to win 5-4.
The comebacks continued in the second game, as former World Championship finalist Andy Hamilton led throughout, but could not get over the line as Scott Baker recorded a 14-darter in the decider to snatch it 5-4.
The Hammer immediately made amends, however, hitting 118 and 124 checkouts en route to a 5-3 win to eliminate Brooks.
The Demolition Man then snatched victory from a losing position for a second time in the evening, winning five legs in succession to beat Baker 5-2.
Baker needed a big win in his final game to give himself a chance of progressing, but ran into a determined Brooks who ensured he would not be whitewashed with a 5-1 triumph.
The group came down to a final shoot-out between Hamilton and Webster, with the latter needing just four legs to seal top spot.
The 27th ranked player on the Order of Merit got off to a dream start, breaking the Hammer and taking a 2-0 lead.
Although Hamilton did give himself a lifeline with a 104 checkout, but the Demolition Man pushed on and sealed a 5-3 victory.
PDC Home Tour - The Winners
|Group One - Jamie Lewis
|Group Nine - Martijn Kleermaker
|Group Two - Luke Woodhouse
|Group Ten - Nathan Aspinall
|Group Three - Dave Chisnall
|Group 11 - Alan Tabern
|Group Four - Geert Nentjes
|Group 12 - Max Hopp
|Group Five - Nick Kenny
|Group 13 - Carl Wilkinson
|Group Six - Ryan Searle
|Group 14 - Chris Dobey
|Group Seven - Jelle Klaasen
|Group Eight - Jonny Clayton
The action continues on Saturday night, with 'Rapid' Ricky Evans headlining an intriguing group.
PDC Home Tour - latest confirmed groups
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Monday
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Ricky Evans
|John Henderson
|Stephen Bunting
|Glen Durrant
|Joe Cullen
|Martin Atkins
|Krzysztof Kciuk
|Kim Huybrechts
|Justin Pipe
|Jeffrey de Zwaan
|Christian Bunse
|Damon Heta
|Harald Leitinger
|Vincent van der Meer
|Ryan Murray
|Jeff Smith
|Gary Blades
|Nathan Derry
|Maik Kuivenhoven
|John Michael
