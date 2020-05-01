PDC Home Tour: Darren Webster delights with clean sweep of group

Darren Webster stormed to victory

Darren Webster justified being favourite in Group 15 of the PDC Home Tour on Friday night with three wins from three to progress to the next round.

The 51-year-old veteran showed his battling qualities, coming from losing positions into two of his games as he completed an impressive clean sweep.

PDC Home Tour - Friday's fixtures (Group 15) Darren Webster 5-4 Bradley Brooks Scott Baker 5-4 Andy Hamilton Bradley Brooks 3-5 Andy Hamilton Darren Webster 5-2 Scott Baker Scott Baker 1-5 Bradley Brooks Andy Hamilton 3-5 Darren Webster

Webster recorded a remarkable comeback in the first game of the evening. The favourite started off with heavy scoring, but struggled on finishes.

He found himself 0-3 and 1-4 behind as the 20-year-old Brooks took full advantage. However, from there, the Demolition Man found his form and became the first player on the PDC Home Tour to recover from a 4-1 deficit to win 5-4.

The comebacks continued in the second game, as former World Championship finalist Andy Hamilton led throughout, but could not get over the line as Scott Baker recorded a 14-darter in the decider to snatch it 5-4.

The Hammer immediately made amends, however, hitting 118 and 124 checkouts en route to a 5-3 win to eliminate Brooks.

The Demolition Man then snatched victory from a losing position for a second time in the evening, winning five legs in succession to beat Baker 5-2.

Baker needed a big win in his final game to give himself a chance of progressing, but ran into a determined Brooks who ensured he would not be whitewashed with a 5-1 triumph.

The group came down to a final shoot-out between Hamilton and Webster, with the latter needing just four legs to seal top spot.

The 27th ranked player on the Order of Merit got off to a dream start, breaking the Hammer and taking a 2-0 lead.

Although Hamilton did give himself a lifeline with a 104 checkout, but the Demolition Man pushed on and sealed a 5-3 victory.

PDC Home Tour - The Winners Group One - Jamie Lewis Group Nine - Martijn Kleermaker Group Two - Luke Woodhouse Group Ten - Nathan Aspinall Group Three - Dave Chisnall Group 11 - Alan Tabern Group Four - Geert Nentjes Group 12 - Max Hopp Group Five - Nick Kenny Group 13 - Carl Wilkinson Group Six - Ryan Searle Group 14 - Chris Dobey Group Seven - Jelle Klaasen Group Eight - Jonny Clayton

The action continues on Saturday night, with 'Rapid' Ricky Evans headlining an intriguing group.

PDC Home Tour - latest confirmed groups Saturday Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Ricky Evans John Henderson Stephen Bunting Glen Durrant Joe Cullen Martin Atkins Krzysztof Kciuk Kim Huybrechts Justin Pipe Jeffrey de Zwaan Christian Bunse Damon Heta Harald Leitinger Vincent van der Meer Ryan Murray Jeff Smith Gary Blades Nathan Derry Maik Kuivenhoven John Michael

