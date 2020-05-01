Darts News

VOTE: Raymond van Barneveld's best nine-dart finish

Last Updated: 01/05/20 6:30am
Take a look at all of Raymond van Barneveld's televised nine-darters
Throughout Raymond van Barneveld's remarkable career, he made a habit of making the extraordinary look ordinary.

Indeed to match his five World Championship titles, he also hit five televised nine-darters - an achievement bettered by only Phil Taylor and Michael van Gerwen.

Between 2006 and 2010, he achieved perfection on five occasions against different opponents.

But which was the best one? Take a look at them, and cast your vote in the poll below!

