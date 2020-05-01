VOTE: Raymond van Barneveld's best nine-dart finish
Last Updated: 01/05/20 6:30am
Throughout Raymond van Barneveld's remarkable career, he made a habit of making the extraordinary look ordinary.
Indeed to match his five World Championship titles, he also hit five televised nine-darters - an achievement bettered by only Phil Taylor and Michael van Gerwen.
Between 2006 and 2010, he achieved perfection on five occasions against different opponents.
But which was the best one? Take a look at them, and cast your vote in the poll below!
Check out daily Darts news on skysports.com/darts, our app for mobile devices and our Twitter account @skysportsdarts.