VOTE: Raymond van Barneveld's best nine-dart finish

5:31 Take a look at all of Raymond van Barneveld's televised nine-darters Take a look at all of Raymond van Barneveld's televised nine-darters

Throughout Raymond van Barneveld's remarkable career, he made a habit of making the extraordinary look ordinary.

Indeed to match his five World Championship titles, he also hit five televised nine-darters - an achievement bettered by only Phil Taylor and Michael van Gerwen.

Between 2006 and 2010, he achieved perfection on five occasions against different opponents.

But which was the best one? Take a look at them, and cast your vote in the poll below!

Check out daily Darts news on skysports.com/darts, our app for mobile devices and our Twitter account @skysportsdarts.