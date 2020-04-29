The Darts Show podcast special with Alan Warriner-Little and Peter Manley

The Darts Show podcast continues their catch-up with the legends of the game - Peter Manley and Alan Warriner-Little are the latest to check-in.

Fresh from our chat with Phil 'The Power' Taylor, the podcast team checked in with two more world No 1s in the shape of Manley and Warriner-Little.

In their roles as Professional Darts Players Association chairman and chief executive respectively, the pair were part of our last pod on the state of play for the world of darts and how the PDPA is supporting players financially, mentally and in wider health.

The pair are steeped in the sport's history and were good enough to stick around for an extra hour with our resident No 1, Colin Lloyd, to reminisce about the sport, their triumphs and near misses as well as their rivalries.

Life on the PDC Tour was not all glamorous in the early years, and they remember trips across the United States when winnings amounting to covering your airfare and tournaments in holiday camps that ended with a kebab frozen to Steve Beaton's car.

There's plenty more including:

World Championship regrets - neither claimed a World Championship despite their talent, they reflect on just why they came up short.

- neither claimed a World Championship despite their talent, they reflect on just why they came up short. Life on Tour - there's no shortage of stories, including a few on life with Lloydy.

- there's no shortage of stories, including a few on life with Lloydy. Rivalries - going head-to-head with Lloydy, missing out to Phil Taylor, and the best of friends and rivals.

- going head-to-head with Lloydy, missing out to Phil Taylor, and the best of friends and rivals. PDPA - both are doing sterling work with the PDPA, and reveal how they came about and how they are hoping to give back.

- both are doing sterling work with the PDPA, and reveal how they came about and how they are hoping to give back. Nicknames and Walk Ons - the story of how 'One Dart' and the original 'Iceman' came about, along with Manley's walk-on which turned him from pantomime villain to surprise crowd favourite.

