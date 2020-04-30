Darts News

Darts star Kyle Anderson makes full recovery from coronavirus

'The Original' has tested negative
Darts star Kyle Anderson has made a full recovery from the coronavirus, after four weeks of self-isolation.

The Australian star returned Down Under after featuring in the Players Championship event in Barnsley on March 15, and it was subsequently announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

His management company announced on Thursday that he has made a full recovery and has moved back home to his family.

Anderson, 32, is ranked 45th on the PDC Order of Merit, and has reached the last 32 of the World Championship on four occasions.

He may return to action in the coming weeks, as the PDC Home Tour continues.

