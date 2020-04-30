Peter Wright says the standard of this year's Premier League Darts has been 'ridiculous'

Peter Wright is sure players will return to Premier League Darts action in the same vein of form as when everything was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

'Snakebite' had moved level with Michael Smith and onto seven points in joint-third position in the Premier League table after six weeks of action as he defeated the St Helens ace in their Liverpool contest.

The 50-year-old world champion had lost to world No 1 Michael van Gerwen in a repeat of their Alexandra Palace clash on the opening night. He then grabbed a draw against Gary Anderson before claiming his first victory a week later with victory over Rob Cross.

He suffered a 7-1 demolition to Gerwyn Price before rebounding with a fine 7-3 success over Nathan Aspinall.

Only Daryl Gurney has fallen adrift of the pack which has seen Glen Durrant take command of the standings, albeit there's not been any action since March 12.

Wright has been astonished by the quality of arrows being thrown in this year's tournament and he believes the standard will be just as scary once everything is back up and running and government rules applied to sport are relaxed.

"I was starting to pick up results and do really well. I was looking forward to playing in Newcastle when everything stopped," Wright told Sky Sports' Raz Mirza.

"Darts has changed. Everyone has improved just in general. The beginning of the Premier League was just ridiculous and I think it will be pretty much the same again when we all get back."

Wright reflected on the opening night's clash against Van Gerwen, which the Dutchman won to exact some revenge for his world championship defeat on New Year's Day.

"It's always good playing against Michael because you know you have to play well," he said. "He very rarely plays badly but I like being the underdog against him."

