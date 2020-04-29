When will sports come back? Return of Premier League, Formula 1 and Champions League

When will football and F1 return amid the coronavirus pandemic?

When will sports start again? Here is the latest information on when fans can anticipate the return football, F1, boxing, cricket and more…

Domestic football

The Premier League will hold further talks this week, as it targets a return behind closed doors in June, but a resumption of domestic football will only take place with government approval.

The EFL says the priority is to resume the 2019-20 season as soon as it is possible, with matches only returning at an appropriate point and based on guidance from the relevant authorities.

National League clubs have voted in favour of ending the 2019/20 at its current point and cancelling all remaining fixtures.

In Scotland, all 42 SPFL clubs have voted on proposals to conclude the season below the top division.

The SPFL will meet with Scotland's sports minister on May 5 to discuss the possibility of phased returns for certain events and the possibility of matches being played behind closed doors.

European football

UEFA is considering proposals which would see the Champions League final being played on August 29 with the Europa League final three days earlier on August 26.

The Bundesliga is ready to return on May 9 if the German government gives it the green light, league officials have confirmed.

In Italy, professional sports teams can resume training on May 18 with Serie A potentially resuming in June.

In Spain, La Liga players have been given the go-ahead to return to training from May 4, but no return date has been set for matches.

The Portuguese League has drawn up provisional plans to complete the current season by the end of July, but current seasons for the Eredevisie in the Netherlands and Ligue 1 in France will not resume.

Euro 2020 has been postponed and is now due to start on June 11, 2021.

Formula 1

The F1 season could start in Austria in July

Plans are being put in place to open the F1 season with a behind-closed-doors Austrian GP on July 5, provided relevant government permissions are given.

Double-headers without fans are understood to be pencilled in for Austria and Silverstone with the sport now targeting a campaign of between 15 and 18 events once racing is able to resume in safe circumstances.

The revised season would run in Europe until early September, then head to Asia and the Americas, before finishing in the Middle East with Bahrain and Abu Dhabi in December.

Boxing

Challenges for promoters in the UK, the USA and mainland Europe are different, but plans are being formed to safely bring boxing back.

Matchroom Boxing's Eddie Hearn has ground-breaking plans to return in July and is waiting for the call to 'start our engines'.

Bob Arum of Top Rank says he is working with state commissions in the USA to find a path to reopen in June and throughout the summer with no spectators. Nevada, California and Texas are likely to be the first venues to return.

Premier Boxing Champions is also planning to reopen in July with no audiences.

Cricket

The ECB has extended the suspension of all professional cricket until at least July 1.

England men's Test series against West Indies and England women's T20I and ODI matches against India will look to be rearranged for before September this year.

At least nine rounds of the County Championship season will be lost and the Vitality Blast, which was due to start on May 28, will be pushed back as late in the season as possible.

The Hundred's inaugural season is set to be formally delayed after an ECB board meeting on Wednesday night.

Golf

The Masters has been moved to November

The PGA Tour has announced plans for tournament golf to return in June, with the first four events of the season's resumption played behind closed doors.

The Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Texas has been confirmed as the first tournament back, scheduled to take place from June 11-14.

Three of the year's four majors have been rescheduled with the PGA Championship moved to August 6-9, the US Open set for September 17-20 and The Masters scheduled for November 12-15.

The Open has been cancelled, but the Ryder Cup remains set to go ahead from September 25-27 at Whistling Straights.

The next scheduled European Tour event is the British Masters from July 30-August 2.

The LPGA Tour is targeting a mid-July return with the earliest return date now the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational from July 15-18.

Rugby union

Premiership Rugby still hopes to complete the entire 2019/20 season and is targeting a restart in early July.

Plans are being drawn up for players to return to clubs for training in June with games played behind closed doors in bio-secure environments.

The Six Nations unions are set to cancel all summer tours and the unions are looking at potential ways of scheduling international rugby from September.

Discussions will take place about how to finish this season's Six Nations, and another option being considered is to hold a second Six Nations in the autumn if southern hemisphere teams are unable to travel due to the pandemic.

Rugby league

Super League has no fixed date for a return. It has confirmed the postponement of this year's Magic Weekend on May 23 and 24.

However, in Australia, NRL has announced plans to resume play on May 28, with the Grand Final set for October 25.

Tennis

The ATP and WTA tours are suspended until July 13.

Wimbledon has been cancelled and the French Open has been moved from May to September.

The US Open is due to take place in New York from August 31 to September 14 with a decision on the event scheduled to be taken in June.

NFL

The schedule for the 2020 season is expected to be released before Saturday May 9. Super Bowl LV is currently set to be played on Sunday February 7, 2021.

NBA

The season remains suspended and the NBA has announced that the earliest teams can reopen for voluntary player workouts is now May 8.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver has said on several occasions that the league does not anticipate being able to decide until sometime in May - at the earliest - if a resumption of the season is possible.

Darts

Premier League Darts could return in July

The newly-launched PDC Home Tour is ongoing, offering live darts to fans via the Sky Sports app every evening as the world's top players compete from home.

However, ranking events and traditional professional matches are effectively on hold until July at the earliest after PDC has confirmed that all of May and June's events have been called off.

The Premier League is scheduled to resume on July 30 in Birmingham, with the World Matchplay the next scheduled major tournament, July 18-26.

Netball

The Vitality Netball Superleague has postponed all fixtures until at least May 31.

Australia's Super Netball competition was due to start on May 2 but has been suspended until at least June 30.

Horse racing

No date has yet been set for a return for British racing, but plans are in place to resume behind closed doors in a phased reintroduction on the Flat when Government approval is given.

Ascot will try to stage this year's Royal meeting behind closed doors from June 16-20.

Racing remains on course to return in France on May 11 despite an announcement on Tuesday that professional sport would not restart in the country before September.

Strict hygiene measures will mean meetings are held behind closed doors, with no foreign horses or participants allowed until at least the end of May.

GAA

The GAA has officially confirmed that the All-Ireland Championships will not start in May, with the association anticipating intercounty action not restarting before July.

Others

The Olympics has been pushed back by one year

The 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games have been rescheduled to start on July 23, 2021 and run until August 8, while the Paralympic Games will now take place from August 24 to September 5, 2021.

The 2021 World Athletics Championships have been rescheduled for July 14-24 in 2022, narrowly avoiding a clash with the Commonwealth Games which will start on July 27, 2022.

This year's London Marathon has been moved to October 4, but the European Athletics Championships in Paris have been cancelled.

The Tour de France has been pushed back to August 29 as part of a revamped cycling schedule. It will be followed by the World Championships in Switzerland, the Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a Espana.

The World Snooker Championship has been rescheduled to run from July 31 to August 16 at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield.

UFC 249 is set to go ahead behind closed doors on May 9 in Florida with events also announced at the same venue on May 13 and 16.