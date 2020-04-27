Project restart: What is the state of play in Europe's top leagues?

With football suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, what is the current situation around Europe's top leagues?

England - Premier League

The Premier League will hold further talks this week, as it targets a return behind closed doors in June.

All 20 clubs will hold their latest conference call on Friday but a resumption of domestic football will only take place with government approval.

The government's next review of current lockdown restrictions is due on May 7, as detailed planning continues under a 'Project Restart' programme.

Sport will only resume when the government is satisfied its own measures are in place.

EFL

The English Football League (EFL) has warned that football cannot resume before adequate testing arrangements are in place for coronavirus.

It follows reports that the Premier League has stepped up planning for a return behind closed doors as early as June.

The EFL said its own position remains unchanged as it looks to find a way to resume play as soon as possible.

In a statement, the EFL said: "Clearly, before any return to football can take place, suitable testing arrangements for participants must be in place and this is core to our current planning, as is ensuring there is absolutely no negative impact on the country's front-line workers, the emergency services, league and club staff members."

Non-League

National League clubs have voted in favour of ending the 2019/20 at its current point and cancelling all remaining fixtures.

Ninety per cent of the National League clubs supported a motion in favour of bringing an end to the leagues, which have been suspended since March 16.

The options concerning promotion and relegation in the National League, National League North and National League South of the current campaign remain "under careful and timely consideration".

Scotland - Premiership

The SPFL board is due to meet on Monday afternoon for the first time since April 10, when all 42 SPFL clubs voted on proposals to conclude the season below the top division.

The Scottish Premiership is suspended, but following the SPFL's decision to finish the season for the Championship, League One and League Two, the board now has the power to terminate the Scottish Premiership, with Celtic topping the table.

PFA Scotland has stated the players' union will not block efforts to complete the Scottish Premiership behind closed doors.

Championship, League One & League Two

Dundee voted yes to the SPFL resolution on Wednesday, which resulted in the seasons in the Scottish Championship, League One and League Two ending.

Dundee United have been declared champions of the Championship, Raith Rovers champions of League One, and Cove Rangers champions of League Two.

Partick Thistle have been relegated from the Championship, while Stranraer were demoted from League One.

An investigation has found no evidence of wrongdoing on the part of the SPFL in relation to the submission of Dundee's vote on the resolution to end the lower leagues in Scotland.

Independent non-executive SPFL director Karyn McCluskey has written an open letter to clubs and supporters, outlining the conclusions reached by auditing firm Deloitte following an investigation into the timeline of events on April 10 when Dundee's vote went missing, before they changed their voting intentions the following week.

Italy - Serie A

Juventus were crowned Serie A champions for an eighth consecutive time in 2019

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has announced that professional sports teams can resume training on May 18.

Serie A has been suspended since March 9, when the government ordered a nationwide lockdown.

Twelve rounds remain in Serie A, plus four other games that were postponed from the 25th round. The Italian Cup was suspended after the first leg of the semi-finals.

The move means that Serie A could potentially resume playing games in June, though Conte said a decision on that will not be made until a later date.

Spain - La Liga

Health minister Salvador Illa says professional football in Spain is not likely to return before the summer.

Spain has been without football since March 12, two days before the nation went into a strict lockdown, in order to battle a coronavirus outbreak which has claimed more than 22,000 lives in the country.

The Spanish league has already said that play will not resume before late May and the government's health officials, led by Illa, have the final say with regard to authorising the return of sporting activities.

Illa told the media on Sunday that: "It would be reckless for me to say now that professional football will be back before the summer. We will continue to monitor the evolution (of the virus) and the guidelines we will present will indicate how different activities can return to a new normalcy."

France - Ligue 1

French football authorities are aiming to restart Ligue 1 on June 17.

In a statement released to L'Equipe, following a meeting held last Friday, the Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) confirmed that the intention is to stage fixtures again from that date, but it was not made clear if games would be played behind closed doors.

French publication L'Equipe have reported that teams would have to play every three days to ensure the regular campaign finishes by July 25, allowing time for relegation and promotion play-offs to be completed by August 2.

The French Cup final between Paris Saint-Germain and St Etienne has been rescheduled for June 27 while the League Cup final, in which PSG are due to meet Lyon, has been pencilled in for July 11.

The last matches in Ligue 1 were played on March 16.

Germany - Bundesliga

The Bundesliga are hoping to restart on May 9 behind closed doors

The Bundesliga is ready to return on May 9 if the German government gives it the green light, league officials have confirmed.

Its resumption, behind closed doors, remains dependent on government and all federal states' approval, and Bundesliga chief executive Christian Seifert warned providing an exact date "would be presumptuous and is not in our hands".

"If we should start on May 9, we are ready. If it is later we will be ready again," Seifert said. "We can only offer the framework conditions."

Finishing the 2019/20 season remains the priority in German football, with Seifert insisting failing to do so would mean "the Bundesliga would be a collateral damage to the coronavirus crisis".

A maximum of 300 people can be involved at the stadium on match day, according to Sky in Germany. The Bundesliga is collaborating with five different laboratories to ensure adequate testing for coronavirus. Players will be tested at least once a week, which would require around 20,000 tests for this season.

Netherlands - Eredivisie

The Dutch Eredivisie season has been ended with immediate effect, meaning league leaders Ajax have been denied the title.

There will also be no promotion to the Dutch Eredivisie or relegation from the top flight, following an agreement reached over a video conference call between the Dutch FA (KNVB) and clubs.

Ajax were top of the Eredivisie table, ahead of AZ Alkmaar on goal difference, with nine rounds of matches to play when the season was suspended.

The Eredivisie has put Ajax forward to go directly to the play-offs of the Champions League, with AZ playing in the second qualifying round. Third-placed Feyenoord go straight into the group stage of the Europa League with PSV and Willem II qualifying for the second qualifying round for the competition.

But AZ have released a statement saying they are considering their options after indicating displeasure with the judgement, particularly in relation to the awarding of European places.

The settlement of places for European competition next season is subject to ratification by UEFA.

Belgium - Pro League

In Belgium, Club Brugge could be declared champions

The Pro League's board of directors have recommended the season should be ended, with Club Brugge declared champions.

This decision has yet to be ratified by the Belgian FA's general assembly.

The Pro League, who meet on Monday for the first time since a decision to cancel the rest of this season, are expected to put off formal ratification of that decision, leaving the door open for a possible resumption of the campaign.

Portugal - Primeira Liga

All matches in the country's Primeira Liga were suspended indefinitely on March 12, with 10 matches still to play this season.

The Portuguese League has drawn up provisional plans to complete the current season by the end of July.

The Algarve's football association (AFA) is open to the idea of hosting the remaining league football matches 'behind closed doors' in the Algarve.

Champions League & Europa League

UEFA is considering proposals which would see the Champions League final being played three months later than scheduled at the end of August.

The Champions League final was due to take place at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul on May 30.

Under one of the new proposals, which UEFA will discuss next week, the final would be moved to Saturday, August 29 at the same venue.

The Europa League final which was due to be played in Gdansk on May 27 could now be played on Wednesday, August 26.