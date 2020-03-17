Next scheduled events for each professional golf tour worldwide...

With the professional golf schedule thrown into disarray by the coronavirus pandemic, we take a look at when you could see the world's best golfers back in competitive action.

Every Tour around the globe has come to a standstill and there will be no professional golf for the next few weeks at least, although various tournament organisers remain hopeful of going ahead with events next month.

The first two majors of the year in the women's and men's game, the ANA Inspiration and the Masters, have been cancelled and postponed respectively, while the European Tour have suspended ticket sales for all remaining events on their 2020 schedule for the time being.

Here's a look at when each Tour is scheduled to return (details correct as at March 17)...

Men:

European Tour: Estrella Damm NA Andalucia Masters, Real Club Valderrama, Spain - April 30-May 3

PGA Tour: RBC Heritage, Harbour Town Golf Links, South Carolina - April 16-19

The RBC Heritage is the next scheduled event on the PGA Tour

Asian Tour: Maekyung Open, Namseoul Country Club, South Korea - April 30-May 3

Japan Tour: Token Homemate Cup, Token Tado Country Club, Japan - April 16-19

Sunshine Tour: Zimbabwe Open, Royal Harare Golf Club, Zimbabwe - April 2-5

PGA Tour of Australasia: NT PGA Championship, Palmerston Golf Club, Australia - August 20-23

European Challenge Tour: Swiss Challenge, Sempach Golf Club, Lucerne, Switzerland, May 28-31

Korn Ferry Tour: Veritex Bank Championship, Texas Rangers Golf Club, Texas - April 16-19

Mackenzie Tour: Canada Life Open, Seymour G&CC, Vancouver - May 28-31

PGA Tour LatinoAmerica: OSDE del Centro Open, Cordoba Golf Club, Argentina - April 16-19

Senior Men

Staysure Tour: Murhof Legends Austrian Senior Open, Golfclub Murhof, Austria - May 14-16

PGA Tour Champions: Mitsubishi Electric Classic, TPC Sugarloaf, Georgia - April 17-19

Ladies:

Ladies European Tour: Jabra Ladies Open, Evian Resort, France - May 7-9

Charley Hull could return on the LPGA Tour in Hawaii

LPGA Tour: Lotte Championship, Ko Olina Golf Club, Hawaii - April 15-18

LET Access Series: Flumserberg Ladies Open, Gams-Werdenberg Golf Club, Switzerland - May 14-16

Symetra Tour: IOA Invitational, Atlanta National Golf Club, Georgia - May 7-9

Japan LPGA: AXA Ladies Golf Tournament, UMK Country Club, Miyazaki - March 27-29

Korean LPGA: Lotte Ladies Open, Skyhill Jeju Country Club, Jeju Island - April 9-12