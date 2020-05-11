PDC Home Tour: Michael Smith and Steve Beaton return as latest groups confirmed

Michael Smith returns to the fold

Three more groups have been confirmed for the PDC Home Tour, with Michael Smith and Steve Beaton among those who are getting a second bite of the cherry.

With almost all Tour Card Holders who registered an interest in taking part in the competition having played across the opening 24 nights, the remaining groups will mainly be filled with previous group runners-up.

World No 5 Smith will make his second Home Tour appearance in Thursday's Group 28, while experienced Beaton will get his second chance in Group 27 on Wednesday.

PDC Home Tour - latest confirmed groups Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Keegan Brown Conan Whitehead Steve Beaton Michael Smith Reece Robinson Steve Brown Scott Waites Mike van Duivenbode Jose De Sousa Mike de Decker Ross Smith Luke Humphries Robert Thornton Martin Atkins Ron Meulenkamp Andy Boulton

Tuesday will see the 26th of 32 consecutive nights of live darts take place, as former ProTour event winner Steve Brown returns along with Belgian youngster Mike De Decker. Wigan's Martin Atkins will also take part in Group 26, while Conan Whitehead receives a second invitation after seeing his Group 12 campaign affected due to technical difficulties for Keegan Brown.

Beaton headlines Wednesday's Group 27, which will also feature former Grand Slam of Darts winner and double Lakeside world champ Scott Waites, 2019 UK Open quarter-finalist Ross Smith and Dutchman Ron Meulenkamp.

Premier League star Smith will star in Group 28 on Thursday, with reigning World Youth champion Luke Humphries also in action alongside emerging Dutch talent Mike van Duivenbode and experienced campaigner Andy Boulton.

Steve Beaton is in action once again

Places in Groups 26-32 for previous group runners-up are being allocated based on PDC Order of Merit position, with higher-placed players being given the first option to compete for a second time. The players for Groups 29-32 will be confirmed in due course.

By the end of the initial 32 night group stage, 101 of the 128 Tour Card Holders will have taken part in the tournament.

PDC Home Tour - The Winners Group One - Jamie Lewis Group Nine - Martijn Kleermaker Group 17 - Damon Heta Group Two - Luke Woodhouse Group Ten - Nathan Aspinall Group 18 - Stephen Bunting Group Three - Dave Chisnall Group 11 - Alan Tabern Group 19 - Glen Durrant Group Four - Geert Nentjes Group 12 - Max Hopp Group 20 - Ryan Murray Group Five - Nick Kenny Group 13 - Carl Wilkinson Group 21 - Rob Cross Group Six - Ryan Searle Group 14 - Chris Dobey Group 22 - Jesus Noguera Group Seven - Jelle Klaasen Group 15 - Darren Webster Group 23 - Daniel Larsson Group Eight - Jonny Clayton Group 16 - Jeff Smith Group 24 - Jamie Hughes

The nightly league format sees all four competitors play each other once in matches played over the best of nine legs, with a winner crowned each night.

It's streamed live on the Sky Sports app from 7:30pm every evening.

