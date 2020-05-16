PDC Home Tour: Gary Anderson tops group in style

3:24 Anderson won all three games impressively Anderson won all three games impressively

Gary Anderson announced himself on the PDC Home Tour in some style on Saturday night, dropping just four legs en route to a clean sweep in Group 30.

The Flying Scotsman had initially pulled out of the tournament due to a weak WiFi connection, but eventually overcame his technical difficulties to take part.

It was worth the wait as he served up a masterclass, seeing off Dirk van Duijvenbode, Dimitri Van den Bergh and Kim Huybrechts in style.

PDC Home Tour - Saturday's fixtures (Group 30) Gary Anderson 5-1 Dirk van Duijvenbode Dimitri Van den Bergh 2-5 Kim Huybrechts Dirk van Duijvenbode 3-5 Kim Huybrechts Gary Anderson 5-1 Dimitri Van den Bergh Dimitri Van den Bergh 5-0 Dirk van Duijvenbode Kim Huybrechts 2-5 Gary Anderson

The two-time world champ got off to the best possible start, keeping cool on doubles to see off the Dutchman 5-1.

Huybrechts then out-gunned his compatriot Van den Bergh on a 5-2 scoreline. The former Premier League star stormed into a 3-1 lead, hitting 10 and 11-darters. His scoring waned, but it was still enough to see him over the line.

'The Hurricane' then backed it up with a 5-3 victory over the 'Titan'. Van Duijvenbode boasted a greater average than his opponent for the second occasion on the evening, but once again ended up on the losing side.

A 5-1 win for Anderson over the 'Dream-Maker' then set up a showdown with Huybrechts to decide who tops the group.

It was a straight shootout, but it became apparent early on there was only going to be one winner. The Belgian star edged the first leg, but from there Anderson took control. Winning three legs on the bounce, the World Cup winner then seized a 5-2 to victory to move into the last 32.

PDC Home Tour - The Winners Group One - Jamie Lewis Group Nine - Martijn Kleermaker Group 17 - Damon Heta Group 25 - Jose De Sousa Group Two - Luke Woodhouse Group Ten - Nathan Aspinall Group 18 - Stephen Bunting Group 26 - Mike De Decker Group Three - Dave Chisnall Group 11 - Alan Tabern Group 19 - Glen Durrant Group 27 - Scott Waites Group Four - Geert Nentjes Group 12 - Max Hopp Group 20 - Ryan Murray Group 28 - Luke Humphries Group Five - Nick Kenny Group 13 - Carl Wilkinson Group 21 - Rob Cross Group 29 - Cristo Reyes Group Six - Ryan Searle Group 14 - Chris Dobey Group 22 - Jesus Noguera Group 30 - Gary Anderson Group Seven - Jelle Klaasen Group 15 - Darren Webster Group 23 - Daniel Larsson Group Eight - Jonny Clayton Group 16 - Jeff Smith Group 24 - Jamie Hughes

There are two remaining spots up for grabs in the next phase of the competition, with the last two first-round groups taking place on Sunday and Monday. There's no shortage of big names in the hunt, with Gerwyn Price and Peter Wright headlining the action.

PDC Home Tour - latest confirmed groups Sunday Monday Gerwyn Price Peter Wright Bradley Brooks Adam Hunt Joe Cullen Krzysztof Ratajski Keegan Brown Justin Pipe

