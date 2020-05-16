Gary Anderson relishing Home Tour debut after fixing WiFi issues

Gary Anderson will open night 30 against Dirk van Duijvenbode

Gary Anderson is hoping to maintain his form on the practice board in lockdown when he makes his PDC Home Tour debut on Saturday night.

The Flying Scotsman was forced to pull out of the competition last month due to connectivity issues at his home, but has since managed to improve his WiFi in order to compete as part of Group 30.

Anderson will come up against Dimitri Van den Bergh, who is still living at Peter Wright's house, as well as his Belgian compatriot Kim Huybrechts and Dutchman Dirk van Duijvenbode.

"The WiFi has been terrible ever since we moved so it's been hard," Anderson told Sky Sports News. "Even on my phone, it's not only been the WiFi but the mobile phone line is a big struggle. I'm sitting with one bar of signal on my phone out here in the middle of nowhere.

"I'm looking forward to it, it will be a bit strange playing an actual live match from my darts room so it will be bit weird but I'm definitely looking forward to it.

"It's going to be a bit strange playing somebody over the net, I've never done it before. I think the youngsters do it all the time with all these new devices. It will be hard, it will be strange but fingers crossed I'll get a win.

"I always play well when I practice at home so hopefully it goes the same as what it usually does, the 180s are back and the big finishes, it's been going well on the practice board so I can't see there being any difference."

1:13 Speaking ahead of his appearance at the PDC Home Tour, Australian Kyle Anderson admitted dealing with the coronavirus had been 'very hard' Speaking ahead of his appearance at the PDC Home Tour, Australian Kyle Anderson admitted dealing with the coronavirus had been 'very hard'

The Home Tour has proven an interesting insight into the the lives and personalities of players across the world, particularly those of lower ranks who have used it as an opportunity to highlight their talent.

A host of high-calibre names, Anderson included, have also been scattered across the tournament, which has not only been a source of live sport but also helped players maintain performance levels in preparation for a full-time return.

"Hats off to the PDC to get it up and running," added Anderson. "A lot of the boys, darts is their life, that's their job. They've done a great job linking all the players up so they can actually carry on and get some practice. It's been absolutely fantastic.

"I've watched it once and that was Friday night, Michael Smith against Luke Humphries, it was a cracking game but that's the only game I've actually watched. I'm not big with technology, I'd rather be out in the garden doing something.

"I like the quiet atmosphere so I should be alright because it's definitely quiet out here. It's going to be hard, quite strange so hopefully it will go well so we can give the viewers a good watch."

PDC Home Tour - latest confirmed groups Saturday Sunday Monday Gary Anderson Gerwyn Price Peter Wright Dirk van Duijvenbode Bradley Brooks Adam Hunt Dimitri Van den Bergh Joe Cullen Krzysztof Ratajski Kim Huybrechts Keegan Brown Justin Pipe

Sunday will stage the second Darts from Home special as golf's Andrew 'Beef' Johnston, snooker's Mark Selby, heavyweight boxer Dave Allen and England and Nottinghamshire cricketer Alex Hales take to the oche to raise money for NHS Charities Together.

This comes a week after Preston North End's Paul Gallagher emerged victorious in the footballers special ahead of West Bromwich Albion's Charlie Austin, Leicester City's James Maddison and West Ham's Declan Rice.

