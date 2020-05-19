PDC Home Tour: Peter Wright and Jelle Klaasen set for face-off as groups confirmed

Peter 'Snakebite' Wright takes on 'The Cobra' Jelle Klaasen in Group One

The eight groups for the second phase of the PDC Home Tour have been confirmed, with the action set to restart next Tuesday.

Monday night saw world champ Peter Wright become the final player to qualify for the next round, as he made it through at the second time of asking.

The 32 remaining players have been seeded according to their PDC Order of Merit ranking, and placed into groups based on the regular PDC seeding pattern.

Snakebite has been handed a tough task in Group One - as he is set to face former Lakeside winner Jelle Klaasen, Cristo Reyes and Ryan Murray.

Group Two also sees a pair of World Championship winners pitted against one another, with Glen Durrant and Stephen Bunting facing off alongside Alan Tabern and Mike De Decker.

Rob Cross, Nathan Aspinall and Gary Anderson are the other members of the world's top 10 who learned their fate.

PDC Home Tour - Round of 32 Group One Group Two Group Three Group Four Peter Wright (1) Stephen Bunting (8) Gary Anderson (4) Dave Chisnall (5) Cristo Reyes (16) Glen Durrant (9) Luke Humphries (13) Darren Webster (12) Jelle Klaasen (17) Alan Tabern (24) Jamie Lewis (20) Geert Nentjes (21) Ryan Murray (32) Mike De Decker (25) Nick Kenny (29) Damon Heta (28)

Group Five Group Six Group Seven Group Eight Rob Cross (2) Joe Cullen (7) Nathan Aspinall (3) Jonny Clayton (6) Ryan Searle (15) Chris Dobey (10) Jamie Hughes (14) Max Hopp (11) Luke Woodhouse (18) Jeff Smith (23) Jose De Sousa (19) Carl Wilkinson (22) Daniel Larsson (31) Martijn Kleermaker (26) Jesus Noguera (30) Scott Waites (27)

The players who win Groups One-Four will proceed to play in Semi-Final One on Wednesday, June 3, with the winners from Groups Five-Eight moving through to Semi-Final Two on Thursday, June 4.

The top two players from each of the semi-final groups will then move through to compete in the Championship Group on Friday, June 5.

All games from the last 32 onwards are the best of 11 legs, with each group being a round-robin format.

The action will be broadcast live each evening on the Sky Sports app.

