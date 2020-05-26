PDC Home Tour: Colin Lloyd's players to watch

Luke Woodhouse impressed on the second night of the tournament

As the PDC Home Tour returns on Tuesday night for the second phase of action Colin Lloyd looks at five players to watch.

There have been 32 nights of action in the novel tournament, with each group winner progressing to the second round.

Reflecting on the action was the order of the day on the latest episode of The Darts Show podcast, as Colin Lloyd was joined by Home Tour presenter Dan Dawson.

But which players have stood out?

"In terms of the excellence they've produced, probably Joe Cullen, José de Sousa and Luke Woodhouse," said Dawson.

"Woodhouse hit the nine-darter, Cullen averaged over 106 over the entire night, and de Sousa only lost one leg when he played his three games."

1:05 Woodhouse produced an incredible nine-dart finish in his match against Gerwyn Price Woodhouse produced an incredible nine-dart finish in his match against Gerwyn Price

The former World Matchplay champ was in agreement.

"Cullen, de Sousa and Luke Woodhouse played fantastic," he noted. "My only worry for Luke is that was right at the very beginning. Hopefully he's still been practising."

Meanwhile, 'Jaws' picked out some other potential dark horses as well as the big names who will be in action over the coming days:

"Ryan Searle - I like the look of Ryan Searle. He never seems to let himself down, that fella. He seems to throw well when it means a lot to him.

"Alan Tabern - we've still got the old guard. He played exceptionally well when he got through his group.

"There's no many people to look out for. You got the world champion in Peter Wright, you've got Gary Anderson, a two-time world champion. The world is their oyster.

"I did like the look of de Sousa. He looked like he was all business. And Cullen. If I was going to pick two people, it's Cullen and de Sousa for me."

Joe Cullen produced his top form to see off Keegan Brown, Gerwyn Price and Bradley Brooks

The action returns at 7:30pm on Tuesday night, with two world champions in action; Peter Wright and Jelle Klaasen. Snakebite and the Cobra will be joined in the group by Cristo Reyes and Ryan Murray. Watch the action live on the Sky Sports app.

