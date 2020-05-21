QUIZ: Test your knowledge of Premier League Darts play-offs

Michael van Gerwen sealed his fifth Premier League title 12 months ago

The Premier League Darts play-offs were due to take place at the O2 Arena on Thursday night, but that prospect has been curtailed by the coronavirus crisis, so we've decided to mark the occasion with a bumper quiz.

The Premier League campaign was halted following Night Six on March 12, although the PDC have announced a revised schedule and are hoping to resume the tournament on July 30 - with the play-offs currently scheduled for October 15 in Sheffield.

There have been five different winners of the coveted title since the tournament's inception in 2005 and a host of memorable moments, including Phil Taylor's sensational brace of nine-darters in the 2010 final.

If you believe you know your darts, then test your Premier League knowledge by taking our Finals Night quiz....