The Darts Show podcast: Dave Allen, Paul Gallagher, Dan Dawson and Joe Cullen

We've hooked up our earphones, got together in a virtual environment and maintained our social distancing to bring you another episode of the Darts Show podcast, and there's plenty of other sports stars joining us with Michael Bridge and Colin Lloyd leading the way.

Unsurprisingly it's a darting from home theme again as we reflect on the PDC Home Tour which reached the end of it's first phase and also offered footballers, boxers, golfers, cricketers and snooker world champions.

Dan Dawson oversaw all 32 nights (and two afternoons) so naturally on his first day off in more than a month, we get him on the show to reflect on the mammoth undertaking.

We hear from him on the stars of the show, and get the stories from behind the camera as well.

Boxer Dave Allen joined the Darts Show podcast after success on the sports stars darts from home challenge - and he wants the football champion next

Joe Cullen produced one of the displays of the tournament so far, and was pretty honest about struggling for motivation, so the Rock Star delves a little bit deeper into life in lockdown and hopefully emerging to fulfil his potential.

Resident expert Lloydy picks out the payers he thinks are worth a watch after the second stage of Home Tour was confirmed

Another of the darts from home innovations has seen sporting stars collide, with Preston's Paul Gallagher coming out on top in the footballers version and Dave Allen triumphing in the all-sports edition.

Both men join us and there's trash talk unsurprisingly from the boxer in the group with Allen calling for a champion of champions.