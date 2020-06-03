Gary Anderson and Jelle Klaasen through to PDC Home Tour Championship Group

3:33 Gary Anderson made it through to Friday's Championship Group with a perfect record. Here's the story of the night... Gary Anderson made it through to Friday's Championship Group with a perfect record. Here's the story of the night...

Gary Anderson and Jelle Klaasen sealed their spots in the PDC Home Tour Championship Group by taking the top two spots in the first Play-Off semi-final on Wednesday.

Anderson defeated Mike De Decker, Dave Chisnall and Klaasen to remain undefeated in the competition with nine wins in a row. Dutchman Klaasen joined him for Friday's extravaganza after he won his first two matches of the night.

PDC Home Tour semi-finals - Wednesday's results (Group One) Gary Anderson 6-5 Mike De Decker Dave Chisnall 2-6 Jelle Klaasen Mike De Decker 3-6 Jelle Klaasen Gary Anderson 6-3 Dave Chisnall Dave Chisnall 6-5 Mike De Decker Jelle Klaasen 2-6 Gary Anderson

PDC Home Tour Play-Offs - Group 1 Table Pts Legs +/- 1. Gary Anderson 6 +8 2. Jelle Klaasen 4 +3 3. Dave Chisnall 2 -6 4. Mike De Decker 0 -5

De Decker, the world No 99 from Mechelen, Belgium faced a daunting task of opening against The Flying Scotsman. The two-time world champion was forced to come from an early break down in the best of 11 legs.

He soon landed his first maximum of the night before taking out tops for a 15-darter and a 4-2 lead in leg six. But Anderson missed three match darts in the eighth leg to hand De Decker a glimmer of hope. He grasped his opportunity by holding, breaking in the next and then holding again with a superb 11-darter to send the match into a last-leg decider.

It was Anderson who upped his game to strike with a maximum and then take out a cool 58 in two darts to seal a tension-filled win.

Klaasen made light work of De Decker and Chizzy

Chisnall and Klaasen went up against each other in the second match of the night and neither man was standing on ceremony with some quick-fire arrows.

Klaasen, the world No 48 and recent UK Open quarter-finalist, won three legs on the spin to take a 3-1 lead. Chizzy cut the gap to one leg by pinning D18 with his last dart in hand, but the rapid Dutchman tidied up 25 to move two legs away from victory. Another 17-dart leg put The Cobra on the brink and he sealed a comfortable 6-2 success by nailing tops.

0:15 De Decker nailed this magnificent 160 De Decker nailed this magnificent 160

Former Lakeside world champion Klaasen knew he would put himself in a strong position to qualify for Friday's finals by defeating his next opponent, De Decker.

The Belgian made a stunning start after sinking a brilliant 160 to make his intentions clear from the off. He then pinned 81 to take a 3-1 advantage. But Klaasen came flying back by nailing D2 to level the match before he stepped on the gas, finishing off an audacious 152 and winning the contest with a neat 72 checkout.

0:13 Klaasen's 152 put him in command of his match against the Belgian Klaasen's 152 put him in command of his match against the Belgian

1:45 Chizzy talked up Anderson as the second best player on planet darts before their latest meeting Chizzy talked up Anderson as the second best player on planet darts before their latest meeting

Anderson knew victory over Chisnall would also send him through, alongside Klaasen, but Chizzy was desperate to keep his hopes alive and he came out firing some big numbers to move into a 2-0 lead.

The maximums were flowing as Anderson, playing from home at Burnham-on-Sea, roared back with two 12-dart legs. He then broke Chisnall to win a fourth leg on the spin and an 80 checkout edged him closer to the finishing line. The Scot missed seven match darts before he eventually completed the job in the next leg with D16 for a 6-3 victory.

Chisnall avoided the dreaded wooden spoon by defeating De Decker 6-5 in the penultimate match of the night.

Anderson and Klaasen then faced each other to see who would finish top of the group. The world No 9 broke in the first leg before a 116 put him 2-0 up.

The Cobra, playing from Goor in the Netherlands, pulled one leg back, but he let slip a commanding lead in the next to allow Anderson to take out 62 for a 3-1 advantage. Two 14-dart legs in a row moved the 49-year-old further ahead and the Scot rattled off his next leg on throw to close out a 6-2 win.

PDC Home Tour semi-finals - Thursday's fixtures (Group Two) Rob Cross vs Joe Cullen Nathan Aspinall vs Jonny Clayton Joe Cullen vs Jonny Clayton Rob Cross vs Nathan Aspinall Nathan Aspinall vs Joe Cullen Jonny Clayton vs Rob Cross

